WWE SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam 2024 Fallout, Road to Bash in Berlin
With WWE SummerSlam 2024 in the books and the road to Bash in Berlin beginning, the stars of Friday Night SmackDown are ready for action tonight and we've got a preview.
SummerSlam 2024 concluded in shocking fashion, as Roman Reigns made his return and took out Solo Sikoa during the Undisputed WWE Championship main event. Cody Rhodes ended up pinning Sikoa to retain his gold.
Reigns will be in attendance tonight and will address his beef with Sikoa and his version of The Bloodline.
WWE SmackDown Preview: SummerSlam 2024 Aftermath
Following SummerSlam 2024 a new WWE Women's Champion was crowned. Nia Jax dethroned Bayley to capture the gold. What will Nia have to say after unseating the "Role Model?" Also, how long will "Ms. Money in the Bank" Tiffany Stratton assist Nia before attempting to cash in her briefcase?
The blue brand also has a new WWE United States Champion. LA Knight overcame outside interference in his SummerSlam 2024 match with Logan Paul to hit BFT and capture his first singles gold on the main roster.
Who will step up to challenge "The Megastar?"
