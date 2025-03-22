Cody Stamann talks UFC release, what’s next after fighting the best in the world
After eight years in the UFC, 15-fight veteran Cody Stamann is no longer on the roster.
The UFC bantamweight faced some of the best fighters in the world: champions Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling along with #6 contender Song Yadong who he fought to a draw with in 2019.
Stamann arrived to the UFC in 2017 and at one point, held a record of 17-1 before fighting a future champion in Sterling at UFC 228. "The Spartan" defeated the likes of Bryan Caraway, Tom Duquesnoy, Eddie Wineland and the recently-retired Brian Kelleher.
In February, Stamann was removed from the UFC roster following a three-fight losing skid. Stamann tells MMA Knockout his last fight against Da'Mon Blackshear in November was the last on his contract and the promotion decided not to re-sign him.
READ MORE: Dana White sets the record straight on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Cody Stamann On UFC Release
"I'm absolutely nothing but grateful and thankful to the UFC," Stamann said. "To the UFC staff and everyone at the PI, I couldn't be more thankful for those people. They're genuinely good, solid people. I was treated like a star."
Stamann plans on continuing his fighting career elsewhere, saying he's done at 135lbs. The longtime bantamweight regrets not moving up to the featherweight division four years ago.
Stamann Fought Two Bantamweight 'GOATs' In UFC Tenure
Still, Stamann had a promising run in the UFC bantamweight division, arguably the promotion's deepest in terms of talent.
"I was in the top 10 in the UFC less than a year of being in the UFC," Stamann reflected on his UFC tenure. "I literally went from like fighting people on the regional scene, [then] I kinda got thrown into the mix with the toughest dudes in the sport.
"I fought a lot of these guys on their way up," Stamann continued. "Aljamain Sterling was my fourth UFC fight, if that gives you an idea, like how tough the bracket was for me.
"Song Yadong, he was still, I think he was like 4-0, 5-0 in the UFC when I fought him. Merab was like, I don't know, 6-1 or something [5-2] in UFC. And he went on an absolute tear after fighting me.
Stamann scored multiple takedowns on Sterling and Dvalishvili, great wrestlers in their own right and two of the best bantamweights of all time: "I look back at those fights and I could have beat any of those guys," Stamann said.
"There's not a guy in the UFC that I really feel like I didn't like have a chance against. I made mistakes."
'Blue Collar' UFC Legacy
Looking back on his UFC career, Stamann says he should 'slowed his role a little bit', said no to same fights with injuries and that speaks to the kind of fighter he is, willing to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere.
Stamann doesn't care much for 'legacy' himself but did talk about the example he wanted to leave behind.
"I wanted to go to the UFC and represent a true blue collar American," Stamann said of his UFC legacy. "A guy that just kept his mouth shut, showed up. If there was a job, I showed up and I went to work. I didn't wanna sell my soul and be that guy that, says all kinds of crazy stuff just to get to clickbait, be popular.
"When I got in the UFC, I kind of switched my game plan, and I was like, listen, if it makes money, it makes sense. Like I'm gonna fight whoever, whenever. No matter what kind of condition I'm in, because I'm fighting for money."
Cody Stamann On Fighting Future, Free Agency
Cody Stamann says he's a 35-year-old millionaire, in good spirits about what's to come in free agency. Stamann has a pro record 21-8-1, touting PFL, GFL, BKFC as potential options - if the money is right, that is.
"I do," Stamann said, when asked if he will continue fighting. "I mean, I like when I can no longer compete athletically [then] I will walk away from the sport and I will be happy that it's over, but I haven't lost the step.
"Money is on my mind," Stamann said of free agency. "I fought the best guys in the world in the UFC, competed at a high level for 8 years. I'm known enough that I can get a fight for PFL, GFL... I don't know if I'll do bare-knuckle unless they're gonna offer me an insane amount of money that I can't say no to.
"I'm gonna sign with the first person that offers me an amount of money that makes sense."
READ MORE: Michael Chandler gives blunt assessment of UFC's lightweight division
Stamann continued.
"I have a lot of the things I dreamed of having when I started this game. I'm like a little hillbilly kid from Michigan. I don't need a lot, you know? Personally, I don't need a lot of things. I live in a beautiful house. I have a nice car. I have a few houses. My life is good. My life before the UFC in my life now are, they don't even look the same. I'm super thankful for where I'm at."
More MMA Knockout News
- 'I accepted already' ... Magomed Ankalaev hints at major UFC fight news
- Belal Muhammad rubs salt in wound of Leon Edwards' UFC 304 defeat, 'It was easy'
- Michael Chandler comments on Eddie Alvarez's fighting future after broken jaw in BKFC
- UFC releases 12-fight TUF veteran after winning last fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.