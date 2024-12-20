Reignited: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 Boxing Stream, Start Time, Betting Odds
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will finally meet in their highly-anticipated heavyweight title rematch on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fury is seeking revenge from their first encounter in May, where Usyk won a close decision – 115-112, 113-114, 114-113 to hand "The Gypsy King" his first professional loss.
The buildup to the second fight has been tense, to say the least. Fury, who failed to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999, is taking the opportunity personally. Fury sat down with "Ariel and Ade" Wednesday to preview the fight and made a bold prediction for how it'll play out come fight night.
"Just for the record, I'm going to absolutely annihilate this motherf****** on Saturday night," Fury said at the interview's conclusion.
As for Usyk, he has remained rather stoic entering the bout and has stayed relatively silent while Fury does the talking.
“My hand was [raised]. I win," Usyk said (H/T: SB Nation's Bad Left Hook). Thank you, God. But if Tyson think that Tyson win, for me no problem. Listen, we have one more fight 21st December.”
It's clear that both men have disdain for one another, but, unlike boxing's previous era, the rematches are happing when they are supposed to, which should excite fight fans everywhere.
As His Excellency Turki Alalshikh promised this past fall, Pay-Per-View prices are lower than ever. The same can be said for Usyk vs. Fury 2, which costs $39.99 in the U.S. on DAZN and does not require a subscription to purchase.
Below is the full card with betting odds, which are subject to change on fight day. The event gets underway at 11 a.m. ET with the undercard following thereafter. The Usyk-Fury 2 main event is set to begin just after 6 p.m. ET.
The card features nine fights in total. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings.
Usyk vs. Fury 2 Full Card Betting Odds
- Main Event Rematch: Oleksandr Usyk (-150) vs. Tyson Fury (+120) – for the WBO, WBC WBA heavyweight titles
- Serhii Bohachuk (-900) vs. Ishmael Davis (+600)
- Moses Itauma (-1600) vs. Dempsey McKean (+850)
- Johnny Fisher (-1100) vs. David Allen (+650)
- Peter McGrail (-475) vs. Rhys Edwards (+350)
- Isaac Lowe (+150) vs. Lee McGregor (-185)
- Daniel Lapin (-1000) vs. Dylan Colin (+600)
- Andrii Novytskyi (-2000) vs. Edgar Ramirez (+1000)
- Mohammad Alakel (-3000) vs. Joshua Ocampo (+1100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
