Reporter goes viral for asking disrespectful Alex Pereira question before UFC 313
Alex Pereira might not be fluent in English, but he knows an insult when he hears one.
Brazil's UFC light heavyweight champion attempts to defend his title for a fourth time in less than a year later today, this time against #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev. Both men meet in the main event of UFC 313 in Las Vegas, the fight capital of the world.
Long before he was the face of the UFC, "Poatan" came from small beginnings, working at a tire repair shop in Brazil and wrestling with alcoholism until combat sports changed his life forever— from the kickboxing ring all the way to the Octagon.
Alex Pereira drops three options for UFC & boxing fights after Magomed Ankalaev
Reporter Brings Up Tire Shop To Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira Reacts
Pereira's title on the line once again this weekend, a Russian reporter fielded a disrespectful question about the Brazilian to his opponent Ankalaev.
"If you absolutely dominate Alex in this fight, do you think you'll send him back working in the tire shop?" the reporter asked at the UFC 313 press conference.
This question was met by a smile from Ankalaev and a stone-faced staredown from Pereira, eyeing the reporter from the stage.... the champion wasn't happy one bit.
"Bro like I’ve never seen him show this much emotion holy f***," one fan said of Pereira's demeanor.
Ankalaev Says Career Change Is Up To Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev played along, saying Pereira's decision to go back to the tire shop isn't his to make.
ONE Fight Night 29 live results & highlights – Allycia Rodrigues vs. Marie McManamon
"We're planning on absolutely dominating him," Ankalaev answered the reporter's question. "We're gonna make sure 'Chama' has no chance. Whether or not he stays in the sport or decides to go back to the tire shop, that's gonna be up to him."
