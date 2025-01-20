'Rocky' at BKFC? ‘Possibility’ Sylvester Stallone Attends Knuckle Mania this Weekend
This Saturday, bareknuckle boxing is coming to the city of Philadelphia, and there's a chance 'Rocky Balboa' actor Sylvester Stallone joins along for the ride.
Knuckle Mania 5, headlined by UFC vets Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens, proves to be BKFC's biggest attractions to date, the Wells Fargo Center expected to be sold out even with additional seating added.
The Stars Will Be Out On Fight Night
It's a home game for BKFC headliner Alvarez as well as president and founder David Feldman, who tells MMA Knockout they plan to break the UFC's attendance record in Philadelphia.
"I'm gonna have some feels that night," Feldman said ahead of Knuckle Mania 5. "It's a phenomenal feeling for us. I think just being in Philly and have all the people that we know and supported us here to watch this epic event, it makes it extra special."
"Conor McGregor will be here," Feldman said of the UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner. "A lot of the Philadelphia professional sports players are gonna be here. It's gonna be very well attended with a star-studded audience. It's gonna be pillar to post in there. I can't wait."
Sylvester Stallone 'In Talks' With BKFC Boss For Next Event
Host to a 'star-studded audience' at Knuckle Mania 5, BKFC's Feldman says we could see Sylvester Stallone, the Hollywood actor and Philadelphia icon return to his 'Rocky' roots.
Stallone's career as an actor took off with the success of his script for Rocky - a 1976 boxing film which turned into a million-dollar Hollywood franchise.
"Don't rule out that Sylvester Stallone could possibly be there," Feldman said. "Don't rule that out. It's a possibility. I'm not saying it's happening, but we're in talks. It's a possibility."
The story of Rocky takes place in Philadelphia, Stallone playing the role of a unknown boxer who gets a one-in-a-million shot at the heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, making the most out of the surreal opportunity.
Feldman's Favorite Rocky Movies
Stallone starred as Rocky Balboa in eight different films, including spin-offs Creed and Creed II. So, which is Feldman's favorite?
"I have two of them. Rocky 1 was the one that got everybody watching it," Feldman continued. "I really liked, it was the one with Mr. T... [Rocky] III."
BKFC Knuckle Mania 5 paid homage to the Rocky franchise by having Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens face off on the iconic steps in front of the Rocky statue - which their event logo is based off of - pose and all.
