Ex-UFC vet calls out World's Strongest Man after knocking out 107-7 kickboxer
Sam Alvey has done the unthinkable.
After ending his UFC run on a nine-fight winless streak - a record by UFC standards - Alvey achieved the unimaginable by working to light heavyweight gold in Karate Combat. With a newfound five-fight unbeaten streak outside of the UFC, Alvey was booked for his most intimidating fight yet.
This came against kickboxing royalty Tyrone Spong, a former GLORY champion trained under the wings of legendary fighters Henri Hooft and Ernesto Hoost.
Sam Alvey outclasses, knocks out Tyrone Spong at Karate Combat 54
Alvey came up against Spong in the main event of Karate Combat 54. Spong, a veteran of 114 kickboxing fights, of which he won 107, was expectedly the heavy favorite and fans thought he'd run through Alvey from the opening bell.
'Smilin' Sam' was challenging for a second belt in the heavyweight division, and clearly put in the work. He chopped at Spong's legs and feinted a right hook that had Spong freezing up on the feet.
Midway through the second round, Aley jabbed, slipped to the inside, and came over the top with a crisp left hook that caught Spong on the tip of the chin. 'King of the Ring' fell to his back, where Alvey postured up and landed a single, Lyoto Machida-style straight punch that put his lights out.
Following his win, Alvey called out strongman Eddie Hall for a fight in the Karate pit. Hall won his MMA debut in April, knocking out Mariusz Pudzianowski in the opening seconds of the first round. Unfortunately, it's highly unlikely 'The Beast' could make the 265-lbs weight limit.
