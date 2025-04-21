UFC insider says fight of the century is locked in
Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones might be on the table, if the words of an MMA insider are anything to go by.
Aspinall has been the interim heavyweight champion for over 500 days, making for almost two years of deliberation from Team Jones on when to fight their deserving challenger.
Fans were displeased to learn that Jones reportedly wanted an extra six months of preparation, edging him towards an unjust UFC heavyweight record.
Thankfully, Chael Sonnen is here to satiate our need for Jones-Aspinall news...
Jones vs. Aspinall is agreed upon, according to Chael Sonnen
Speaking to CombatTalksUK at WrestleMania this week, Sonnen gave his conclusive answer to whether the Jones-Aspinall fight will happen.
"Yes, [Jones-Aspinall will be announced soon,]" Sonnen remarked. "Jones and Aspinall is done, it's actually contrary to the media --- the athletes have agreed --- the company doesn't have a date yet.
"Jon Jones never backed down from that fight, that is not accurate. That was misreported."
It's worth taking with a grain of salt, since not all of Sonnen's insider scoops land. However, UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed Aspinall-Jones is happening, and Aspinall has confirmed fight news will be coming, "hopefully very soon," in his latest social media post.
Fight fans eagerly anticipate what could be the biggest fight in MMA history...
More MMA Knockout News
- Paddy Pimblett gains absurd amount of weight one week after UFC 314
- UFC boss Dana White booed at WrestleMania 41
- Ben Whittaker blasted for 'classless' act after Liam Cameron rematch
- Khamzat Chimaev called out for title fight by UFC dark horse
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.