Tom Aspinall gets green light from Hunter Campbell, Dana White on UFC's biggest fight
Amid UFC Fight Night from London, Dana White exclusively told TNT Sports that Tom Aspinall’s meeting with UFC brass was positive. Aspinall’s latest Instagram post to tease a fight with Jon Jones potentially validated those assumptions.
“Stay tuned,” Aspinall wrote Saturday.
The UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion has been chomping at the bit to fight Jones since he returned to defend his title last November against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, where he defeated the veteran by TKO.
White pulled back the curtain regarding the status of the fight, remaining somewhat repetitive about whether the arguable MMA GOAT would get what he wanted after all: a seat at the proverbial compensation table.
Except the essentials aren’t done yet – a date, a venue, a location, a full card, or any extra incentives.
White said to be patient and not much else in a rather evil-grin way.
“It’s going to happen,” White said Friday. “It’s done, but it’s not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. But fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of getting it signed now.
“If we pull this off and actually make the fight, announce it and start leading up to it, this will be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history.”
READ MORE: UFC London: Molly McCann retires, MMA veteran sends off with heartfelt speech
So, even with the holdup, all signs appear to be pointing toward the inevitable as the UFC’s schedule begins to ramp up after UFC 314 although not every targeted date, nor location, has been confirmed.
“I said it when we first started talking about it and I’ve said it many times in between, and I’ll say it now,” White said. “The fight’s going to happen.”
More MMA Knockout News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.