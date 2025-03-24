MMA Knockout

Tom Aspinall gets green light from Hunter Campbell, Dana White on UFC's biggest fight

The UFC is getting closer to making Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall this year.

Zain Bando

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Amid UFC Fight Night from London, Dana White exclusively told TNT Sports that Tom Aspinall’s meeting with UFC brass was positive. Aspinall’s latest Instagram post to tease a fight with Jon Jones potentially validated those assumptions.

“Stay tuned,” Aspinall wrote Saturday.

The UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion has been chomping at the bit to fight Jones since he returned to defend his title last November against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, where he defeated the veteran by TKO.

White pulled back the curtain regarding the status of the fight, remaining somewhat repetitive about whether the arguable MMA GOAT would get what he wanted after all: a seat at the proverbial compensation table.

Except the essentials aren’t done yet – a date, a venue, a location, a full card, or any extra incentives.

White said to be patient and not much else in a rather evil-grin way.

“It’s going to happen,” White said Friday. “It’s done, but it’s not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. But fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of getting it signed now.

“If we pull this off and actually make the fight, announce it and start leading up to it, this will be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history.”

READ MORE: UFC London: Molly McCann retires, MMA veteran sends off with heartfelt speech

So, even with the holdup, all signs appear to be pointing toward the inevitable as the UFC’s schedule begins to ramp up after UFC 314 although not every targeted date, nor location, has been confirmed.

“I said it when we first started talking about it and I’ve said it many times in between, and I’ll say it now,” White said. “The fight’s going to happen.”

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News