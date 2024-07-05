UFC News: Stipe Miocic Denies ‘Holding Up’ Heavyweight Division with Jon Jones Fight
Former UFC titleholder Stipe Miocic doesn't think he's in the wrong for waiting on Jon Jones.
Arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time, former champ Miocic was booked for an immediate title shot against Jones at UFC 295 last November. However, weeks out from the main event, Jones had to withdraw with a torn pec he suffered in a training session gone wrong.
There's been a lot of heat on Jones, as well as Miocic, since Tom Aspinall won the interim title at UFC 295 in their stead - staking his claim as one of the best heavyweights in the world. Aspinall has been chasing down a fight with either Jones or Miocic, but neither man seems willing to oblige, hoping to rebook their title fight for later in the year.
"I'm Not Holding Up Any Division..."
Miocic understands where interim champ Aspinall is coming from, but that won't stop the American in his slow but steady pursuit to fight Jones.
"I get it, I feel the same way, but I'm not taking anything away from him," Miocic told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, when asked about Aspinall's current situation. "The UFC can do what they want. It is what it is. There's only one guy I wanna fight and it's Jon Jones, but at the same time, the UFC can pick who they want to fight."
"People don't know this, like, there's a couple other times where they had like - I was ready to fight [Jones] and they gave it to another guy. What am I supposed to do? But, I'm not holding up any division like everyone says. I don't care. Do what you want and stop crying. I'm not saying [Aspinall] is crying, I'm just saying like fans and stuff."
Aspinall is set to fight Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304, in a rare interim title defense as he waits on the winner of Jones vs. Miocic (provided they don't both retire on fight night).
Miocic On "Beatable" Jones: "I'm Gonna Be The First To Do It"
Miocic, who turns 42 in August, hasn't fought since a knockout-loss to ex-UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in March 2021. On the back-end of what has been a illustrious career for the two-time champ, Miocic explains why he won't budge on fighting anybody else but "Bones".
"Because everyone thinks he's gonna beat my a***... I don't like being told that," Miocic said regarding his next fight vs. Jones. "I like shutting people up and he's beatable, I know he is. Anyone's beatable and I'm gonna be the first to do it."
Before the plug was ultimately pulled on the heavyweight title fight last year, Miocic was closing in as a +300 underdog as opposed to Jones' status as a -340 favorite, according to Best Fight Odds.
Jon Jones (27-1) has yet to really taste defeat, with his one and only pro loss coming by way of disqualification as a result of Jones raining down illegal 12-6 elbows on Matt Hamill in their 2009 fight.
However, there have been some close calls for "Bones" over the years - with many fans and media alike believing UFC Light Heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes had done enough to give Jones his first loss in 2020. But, Jones has more often than not found favor with the judges, winning other controversial decisions in title defenses against Alexander Gustafsson and Thiago Santos.
