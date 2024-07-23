UFC 304 News: Watch Leon Edwards Hit Outrageous Trick Shot Ahead of Title Fight
Leon Edwards showed that his athleticism extends far beyond the Octagon ahead of his welterweight title defense at UFC 304 this weekend.
Edwards Hits Stunning Trick Shot
“Rocky” is coming off a dominant unanimous decision against former interim titleholder Colby Covington, which was Edwards’ second welterweight title defense after he took the belt from Kamaru Usman with a last-minute head kick at UFC 278 and defeated the longtime champion again in their immediate rematch.
Now scheduled to defend his belt against Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304 on Saturday, Edwards recently shared an Instagram story of him hitting an absolutely ridiculous kick into a basketball hoop while he was out on a run during fight week.
The kick understandably drew incredulous reactions from everyone that witnessed it, and to cap it off Edwards turned to the camera and delivered his iconic “headshot, dead” line that he used after knocking out Usman to claim the UFC welterweight belt.
A native of Birmingham, Edwards is already in Manchester ahead of UFC 304 and is training hard to try and defend his title for a third time when he takes on Muhammad in a rematch of their 2021 meeting that ended in a No Contest due to an eye poke.
UFC 304 also features Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall defending his title against Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event, and both reigning champions will look to send the England fans home happy when they close out a stacked card that takes place at Co-op Live on Saturday night.
