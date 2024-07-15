UFC 304: Curtis Blaydes Claims Co-Main Event 'Doesn't Really Feel' Like Title Fight
Curtis Blaydes has given his two cents on all the hoopla surrounding the UFC Heavyweight division.
UFC 304: Jon Jones Dismisses Injury in ‘Film Study’ of Aspinall vs. Blaydes I
For the first time in 11 years, an interim title will be defended in the co-main event of UFC 304 when Tom Aspinall battles Curtis Blaydes on July 27th. Aspinall won the interim championship last November, just weeks after current champ Jon Jones withdrew from his title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.
Stranger Things Have Happened In The UFC
Aspinall has long-campaigned for a title unification bout with Jones, who's still very keen on fighting Miocic later this year. Instead of waiting on "Bones", Aspinall has agreed to rematch Blaydes in the meantime on home soil in Manchester, England.
"In a perfect world, it's Aspinall versus Jon, but that's not the world we live in," Blaydes said at UFC Denver last weekend (via FanSided MMA). "The UFC's had a lot of weird, wonky match ups over the years. [Dan Henderson] hops over everybody... Hendo just comes out. It's normal for the UFC. I'm not like, 'Oh my God!' It's normal."
Blaydes is, of course, referencing Dan Henderson getting a title shot against Michael Bisping back in 2016. Henderson entered the middleweight title fight at 46 years old and was outside the Top 10 rankings after a win over Hector Lombard. Henderson got the rematch with Bisping from their history alone, having knocked out the British champion in devastating fashion seven years prior.
History repeats itself in a way at UFC 304, as UFC 204: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 also took place in Manchester, England with the main event going on around 5am local time.
Blaydes On The Interim Title & Super Late Start Time At UFC 304
There's always some sort of asterisk that comes with fighting for an interim title and whether or not it holds as much value as the undisputed belt, currently held by Jones. Besides the payday, Blaydes explains why he isn't putting too much stock in the interim title.
"I mean, the money is title fight money, so that's all that matters to me. Everything else is gonna be five rounds. I've had multiple five rounders. Biggest difference is it's gonna be like 04:00 a.m. and that's what doesn't really feel like a real title fight," Blaydes admitted. "You wouldn't have McGregor fighting for belt at 04:00 a.m, regardless of where it is in the world, so that makes it feel a little less. But like I said, I don't care. Getting the title fight purse money, that's all that matters.
"We're going out there on [July] 21st and if I'm tired five minutes before they call my name, I guess that's on me. If you can't get up for a title fight, you don't deserve it," Blaydes said of fighting Aspinall at around 4AM.
Blaydes: 'Jon Got The Belt Off A Guy Who Had An Interim Belt...'
There's no guarantee that either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic will stick around after their title fight to take on the winner of Aspinall vs. Blaydes. When asked if he'd consider himself the real champion if he's promoted to undisputed status in their absence, Blaydes said the following:
"As long as I'm getting paid like I have the belt— I have the belt," the interim title challenger said. "That's all that matters because people don't remember... I remember Jon got the belt off a guy who had an interim belt. So, is that belt really that valid? That's the debate. I don't know. I don't care."
Jon Jones did win the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship last year, defeating former interim champion Ciryl Gane after champ Francis Ngannou left the promotion to pursue free agency. Gane had only lost to Ngannou at that point before being submitted by Jones in the opening round of their UFC 285 main event.
UFC 304 won't be the first time Curtis Blaydes has crossed paths with Interim Champ Tom Aspinall. "Razor" holds a win over Aspinall from two years ago, with the Brit suffering a knee injury after a fast 15-second start at UFC London.
We'll see who wins the rubber match and takes one step closer to undisputed status - whether it's through Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic or perhaps the UFC brass and how they proceed with the current, controversial state of the heavyweight division.
