Undefeated fighter debuting at UFC Paris could be France’s next big MMA star
One of several high-profile debutants at UFC Paris, Axel Sola has the chance to establish himself as a future star for French MMA when he steps into the Octagon this Saturday.
Headlined by top-ranked middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, UFC Paris unfortunately took a major hit on weigh-in day when former two-division Oktagon MMA champion Losene Keita was forced to pull out of his fight with Patricio Pitbull due to issues during his weight cut.
Keita’s highly-anticipated UFC debut was one of the major storylines heading into UFC Paris, but it does open the door for other debutants Harry Hardwick, Ante Delija, Robert Ruchala, and Sola to try and steal the show at the Accor Arena.
Axel Sola Set To Debut At UFC Paris
Sola’s stellar amateur career saw the Frenchman put together a 19-5 record before his pro debut in 2019 at BRAVE CF 49, where he submitted Kuitty Begaj with an arm triangle choke with just one second remaining in the first round.
The 27-year-old ended up going 5-0 in BRAVE before making the jump to top French MMA promotion ARES FC in 2023. Dropping down to the lightweight division, Sola stopped Cesar Arzamendia with strikes in his promotional debut and also finished the formerly-undefeated Yurpal Younousov later that year to win the vacant ARES FC lightweight belt.
A title defense at ARES FC 22 against Daguir Imavov (brother of UFC Paris headliner Nassourdine) unfortunately ended in a majority draw, but Sola closed out 2024 by handing Soslan Gagloev his first career loss before he defended his lightweight belt twice this year to secure an opportunity with the UFC.
Rhys McKee Hopes To Play Spoiler After First UFC Win
The UFC matchmakers certainly recognize that Sola is a prospect with considerable promise, as his debut will see the Frenchman return to welterweight to face experienced UFC veteran and former Cage Warriors titleholder Rhys McKee.
McKee first joined the UFC in 2020 and got a brutal debut matchup with current UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev before he dropped a decision to Alex Morono later that year. The 29-year-old returned to Cage Warriors in 2021 and went 3-0 with all three wins coming via stoppage, and after he defended the promotion’s welterweight belt he was brought back to the UFC in September of 2023.
“Skelator” unfortunately saw his second UFC run also begin with back-to-back losses. After earning a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his win over Daniel Fruza in April, McKee will be eager to secure another victory and spoil Sola’s debut when the two men meet at UFC Paris.
