UFC finishing machine shares new training clip ahead of pivotal Noche UFC fight
Top-ranked UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva is looking sharp just a few weeks out from the biggest fight of his career.
The “Fighting Nerds” star is undefeated since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, and Silva extended his perfect finishing rate in the Octagon earlier this year when he submitted Bryce Mitchell in the second round on the main card of UFC 314.
“Lord” is now scheduled to headline Noche UFC 3 against Diego Lopes, who last competed in the main event of UFC 314 and dropped a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski in a fight for the promotion’s vacant featherweight title.
Jean Silva Shows Off Striking Ahead Of Diego Lopes Fight
Lopes represents the biggest test that Silva has faced in his career thus far, and with just a few weeks to go until the two men meet on September 13 the rising UFC star shared footage of some recent pad work with fans via Instagram.
Silva won several fights via submission before joining the UFC and showed off his ground skills in his last outing with Mitchell, but it’s the Brazilian’s skills on the feet that have largely endeared him to fans after he stopped his first four UFC opponents with strikes.
"Fighting Nerds" Set For Back-To-Back UFC Main Events
We’re currently in the midst of an off week for the UFC following the promotion’s return to Shanghai, China, but Silva and his “Fighting Nerds” teammate Caio Borralho will take center stage on the next two UFC cards in Paris, France and Noche UFC 3 in San Antonio, TX.
Currently the UFC’s #7-ranked middleweight contender, Borralho is set to face #2-ranked Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Paris. The fight was billed as a likely middleweight title eliminator from the moment it was announced, although it remains to be seen if Dricus du Plessis will try to pursue an immediate rematch with newly-crowned Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 319.
The UFC 319 main card saw “Fighting Nerds” standout Carlos Prates knock out Geoff Neal with an incredible spinning elbow with just one second remaining in the second round, and Silva or Borralho could potentially become the first fighters from that camp to fight for UFC titles after the Brazil-based team has taken the promotion by storm in recent years.
