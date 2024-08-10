UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis Addresses Chances of Sean Strickland Title Rematch
Dricus Du Plessis has addressed the possibility of fighting Sean Strickland again.
Strickland's Plea For A UFC Title Shot
Former UFC Middleweight Champion and current #1 contender Strickland has been asking for a rematch with Du Plessis ever since they first clashed at UFC 297 in January, which saw Du Plessis become the new champion over the distance.
The fight couldn't have been any closer with one judge scoring three rounds for Strickland and the other two judges having Du Plessis on their scorecards, awarding him the split decision-victory that Strickland has disputed time and time again.
Strickland has long campaigned for an immediate title fight, making his case stronger with a decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302. Holding down the #1 spot in the division, Strickland says he won't fight anyone else, including Robert Whittaker, unless it's for the championship.
"I Don't Owe Sean Anything..."
Fighting former champ Israel Adesanya in his first title defense at UFC 305 next week, Du Plessis was recently asked if he's going to give Strickland a rematch afterwards, given the controversy in their last result.
"I don't owe Sean anything," Du Plessis told Kevin Iole. "The rules are pretty clear. It's called round-by-round [scoring]. The fact that it was a split decision is the biggest shocking factor for me. It was a very clear win for me."
Du Plessis Would've Fought Strickland Again, If Not For Adesanya
While Du Plessis says he doesn't owe Strickland anything, the South African wouldn't mind a potential rematch down the line against one of the most popular and outspoken stars in the sport today.
"For me, the biggest fight is the fight that I want, the fight the fans want to see. At the end of the day, they are the ones that pay for the tickets, buy the pay-per-views and they are the ones that watch this sport. So, obviously for me, the Adesanya fight was by far the biggest fight. That's probably the biggest fight of the year, one of them at least. And the Strickland fight, sure. If that's the fight that makes sense, that's the fight that I'm gonna fight."
"I would have had no problem in doing the rematch. I even told the UFC, I said there's no problem if they want to do the rematch, if Izzy isn't ready to fight or anything. Strickland rematch, I'm more than willing. Even in Vegas in his hometown, I have no problem with that. And they decided to go with the Adesanya fight, which is great for me."
DDP: 'We'll Approach Whatever Comes' After Adesanya Win
Du Plessis added that a potential rematch with Strickland would be "even bigger the second time around" as the build-up to UFC 297 and their overall performance were well-received as they turned in an early Fight of the Year candidate in Canada.
However, the reigning champ could see a world in which Strickland gets cut in line by another contender, if he does continue to wait on him.
"After this, we'll approach whatever comes," Du Plessis said of his future post UFC 305. "But it will be interesting to see if Strickland's even close to the conversation with Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker fight happening soon."
Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev were billed as a middleweight title eliminator when they were booked in June, but the fight was delayed as Chimaev withdrew from the bout. Perhaps the second time is the charm, as the two fighters square off at UFC 308 with a title shot looming over them depending on their performance.
