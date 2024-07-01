UFC 305 Gets Major Title Eliminator Fight
UFC 305 in Perth has received a high-stakes flyweight matchup.
UFC's Paige VanZant Demolishes Opponent in Power Slap Debut
Australia's Steve Erceg will be facing New Zealand's Kai Kara-France in a flyweight title eliminator on the main card. The winner of the fight stands in good stead to face the winner of champion Alexandre Pantoja's rumored fight later this year.
The news was first reported by Christopher Reive from the NZ Herald, and multiple other outlets.
Kara-France Returns after a Slew of Misfortune
Kara-France last fought in June 2023, losing a contentious decision to Amir Albazi. He was booked to face Manel Kape in September 2023 but withdrew with a concussion. Despite his rocky year, Kara-France still gets his chance for redemption against Erceg.
Erceg is no slouch, however. He last fought for the flyweight title at UFC 301, losing a razor-thin decision to Pantoja in a five-round slugfest. Some fans and pundits thought Erceg did enough to win, and it was the difference of a round on two judges' scorecards.
UFC 305 Full Announced Fight Card
With the new announcements, UFC 305 looks like this (subject to change):
- Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos; FW
- Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker; FW
- Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker; HW
- Casey O'Neill vs. Tereza Bleda; FLW
- Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik; HW
- Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg; FLW
- Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya; MW Title Fight
Read More MMA & WWE News
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.