UFC News: Alex Pereira Gives One-Word Answer To Ex-Champion's Rematch Request

Alex Pereira is keeping his options open after a KO-win at UFC 303.

Zain Bando

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) made short work of Jiří Procházka (30-5-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC) with a second-round KO Saturday night at UFC 303. Following his third-straight win, Pereira strives for activity moving forward.

Pereira Responds to Rematch Request

At the post-fight press conference for UFC 303, Pereira was asked about his next steps given the multitude of options he has at middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight.

“Everybody deserves [a shot], but I’m not the guy to ask. You’ve got to talk to Dana White."

UFC champion Alex Pereira

Pereira was also asked about Jamahal Hill, whom he had just knocked out two months prior, regarding his tweets reacting to UFC 303. When presented with the idea of a rematch, Pereira wasn't opposed to the idea.

UFC News: Alex Pereira Gives One-Word Answer To Ex-Champion's Rematch Request
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"Okay."

UFC champion Alex Pereira

Hill made his intentions apparent that he wants to fight Pereira again at some point in the future.

"I’ll sleep the next guy and then we go again!!! Great win but we are not done!!!"

Jamahal Hill's response to Alex Pereira

The UFC doesn't seem keen on which direction they want to go in at light heavyweight, although Magomed Ankalaev is the only top contender that Pereira has yet to fight during his title run thus far.

Nevertheless, Pereira has leverage in a division that was essentially frozen for a year when Hill was recovering from his Achilles injury. It remains to be seen what the future holds, as is whether or not Pereira will attempt to move up to heavyweight and try to become a three-division champion.

Zain Bando

