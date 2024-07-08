WWE Raw Results: 'Mami' is Back, Rhea Ripley Chases Liv Morgan Out of Ottawa
The fallout of Money in the Bank 2024 starts tonight with WWE Monday Night Raw, and we've got live results.
WWE is officially on the road to SummerSlam 2024. One name who won't be a part of the first stop on the road to the hottest summer wrestling event will Drew McIntyre. "The Scottish Warrior" was "suspended indefinitely" by Raw GM Adam Pearce after he was struck by Drew with a back elbow on the MITB 2024 post-show.
McIntyre was left irate after CM Punk caused his failed cash-in on Damian Priest. Will he look to find his way inside the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada despite his "suspension?"
UPDATE ON PLANS FOR MASSIVE TNA WRESTLING STAR FOLLOWING WWE NXT HEATWAVE 2024
WWE Raw Results - A Slew of Matches Announced
Fans watching Raw tonight will get to see "Main Event" Jey Uso collide with Chad Gable. Will the Wyatt Sicks get involved?
Plus, Liv Morgan has been lusting for Dominik Mysterio while trying to take The Judgment Day away from the injured Rhea Ripley. Tonight, Liv teams with Dominik to take on Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega.
WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest will team with Carlito to take on Braun Strowman, and Awesome Truth.
That won't be the only six-person tag team match, as Damage CTRL has some beef to settle with Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be bringing you live Monday Night Raw results right here. Keep refreshing this page beginning at 8 p.m. ET for the latest updates and video highlights throughout the evening.
WWE Raw Results (July 8, 2024)
Raw got started with CM Punk.
Punk got started by congratulating John Cena on his retirement.He said he'd love to share the ring with Cena before he hangs up his boots.
Punk then turned his attention to Drew McIntyre and mentioned his suspension. Punk told Drew there are consequences for his actions.
CM Punk asked Adam Pearce to lift McIntyre's suspension so that he can get his hands on him.
Seth Rollins ended up making his way out, while Punk joined the announce table.
Rollins invited Punk into the ring unless he's afraid he'll kick his ass. Punk urged Seth to watch what he says. Rollins said he's trying to understand why the "actions have consequences" mantra applies to everything except Punk.
Punk insisted he didn't stick his nose in Seth's business. Punk reminded Seth that McIntyre was walking around with his bracelet representing his wife and dog.
Punk said he has no beef with Rollins. Punk said he's trying to apologize to Seth. He delivered his apology, but said because it's Rollins he can't be that sorry.
Seth said Punk always has something to say. He called Punk a master of propaganda. Seth said Punk hasn't figured out that the world doesn't revolve around him.
Rollins promised Punk that when he's cleared he won't even be able to say the name of Drew McIntyre before he puts him back on the shelf.
Adam Pearce apologized to Dominik for not answering his calls, but asked what his problem is. Dom didn't like teaming with Liv Morgan, and he doesn't want the match.
Pearce said he doesn't care because Dom got involved in numerous women's title matches.
Liv then popped up, and said she feels bad about Dom losing to his father last week. Dom told Liv that she better have a plan to win.
Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
Jey and Gable got into a hip toss battle before Uso sent his opponent over the top rope. Jey went for a suicide dive, but Gable caught him for an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the outside before a commercial break.
Jey sent Gable to the floor again, and this time he got the suicide dive. Jey hit a crossbody for a near fall.
Gable went for an Ankle Lock, but the Wyatt Sicks caused the lights to start going out. Jey won the match with the Spear.
Winner: Jey Uso
After the match, Jey did a mini "Yeet" taunt before running out of the ring.
Nikki Cross of the Wyatt Sicks appeared and Chad Gable high tailed it. Cross delivered yet another package, this time to Pat McAfee.
Backstage, Bronson Reed interupted Sheamus' interview. Reed said he'll fight "The Celtic Warrior" anytime except tonight because he's facing Pete Dunne.
Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne
Before the match began, Michael Cole revealed that Tyler Bate is out of action for a bit due to an injury.
Dunne landed a forearm on Reed to the outside, followed by two moonsaults ahead of an ad break.
Reed went up the top rope, but Dunne tried cutting him off. Reed sent Dunne's ribs crashing onto the ropes and he was able to land the Tsunami for the win.
Winner: Bronson Reed
After the match, Reed tried attacking Dunne, but Sheamus sent him out of the ring with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus tried hugging Dunne, who had none of it.
Seth Rollins told Damian Priest that since he kept his word, he'll keep his and not challenge Priest for the world title going forward. Rollins said Priest will have to be better against GUNTHER at SummerSlam.
Priest said he still has a lot to prove, and if he beats GUNTHER, he'll throw his gentleman's agreement out the window and give Seth another chance.
Priest then received a mystery call.
Sami Zayn cut a promo in the ring before Bron Breakker walked out. Bron faked showing Zayn respect before hitting him with a Spear.
Officials pulled Bron off Sami, as the beatdown continued. Breakker broke free and Speared Sami again. Ilja Dragunov ran down to check on Sami.
Dragunov demanded a match with Breakker tonight, and that request was granted by Adam Pearce.
The Judgment Day vs. Braun Strowman & Awesome Truth
Before the match began, R-Truth and The Miz were attacked from behind. Braun Strowman made the save.
Awesome Truth hit stereo Attitude Adjustments before the bell rang.
Strowman hit a Chokeslam on Finn Balor, but JD McDonagh and Carlito broke up the pin. Strowman took out JD and Carlito with a shoulder block.
Strowman and R-Truth got the engine running and ran over Balor and Carlito. Strowman chased JD into the crowd.
Truth got caught int he moment with the crowd, allowing Balor to dropkick him into the corner and land Coup de Grace for the win.
Winners: The Judgment Day
Adam Pearce told CM Punk that he's frustrated with how personal things have gotten with him and Drew McIntyre. Pearce said he'll give Drew a chance to be profession, but he told Punk he has to stay home.
Liv suggested practicing double team moves with Dominik. With Dom on the couch, Liv did some leg stretches for Dom when The Judgment Day walked in.
Carlito had perhaps the comment of the week, and it's only Monday.
In a new Wyatt Sicks tape, Bo Dallas said he and Uncle Howdy need to "set the captives free." Dallas said if people think his group is sick, then sick is what they'll be.
Chad Gable told Adam Pearce that he isn't doing anything about the Wyatt Sicks. Gable said he needs a vacation.
Pearce walked into his office, and there was Bo Dallas.
A vignette for Damage CTRL played. IYO SKY said their group has lost control. Dakota Kai claimed Damage CTRL has been disrespected.
Kairi Sane said change brings destruction. She vowed to clip Lyra Valkyria's wins and dance over the bodies of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.
Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov
Breakker landed a gorilla press powerslam on Dragunov going into a commercial break.
Dragunov hit a Powerbomb on Breakker, followed by a top rop senton for a two-count.
Breakker ended up being disqualified after he hurled the timekeeper's chair in Dragunov's face.
Winner via DQ: Ilja Dragunov
After the match, Sami Zayn rushed out and clotheslined Breakker out of the ring. Breakker sent Zayn into the ring post and over the announce table.
Dragunov tried fighting Bron off, but Breakker ended up sending him over the table as well.
In a video, Priest dared GUNTHER to address him next week on Raw.
Michael Cole said Kofi Kingston suffered an AC join sprain as a result of an attack from Karrion Kross last week.
A vignette for The Final Testament played. Kross said the old guard always makes way for the new guard. He said Xavier Woods can create his own legacy and claimed The New Day is dead.
Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
Kairi used SKY for leverage to take out Lyra and Katana outside.
In the ring, IYO SKY pinned Kayden Carter.
Winners: Damage CTRL
After the match, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville attacked Damage CTRL.
Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio. Vega said she didn't use the steel chair on Liv Morgan during their title match last week because it wouldn't have proved much.
Rey said he can't wait to shut both Liv and Dominik up.
Jackie Redmond interviewed Baszler, Stark, and Deville. Shayna and Stark said they've been screwed too many times. Deville said she's been trying to bring out the killers in Baszler and Stark.
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn interrupted and said as long as they hold tag team gold, they run the women's division.
A vignette for GUNTHER played.
Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio
Liv was attacked by Zelina, leaving her in a seated position. Rey tripped his son, and Dom went face first into Liv's crotch.
Zelina hit a sated senton on Liv on the outside, while Rey hit one on Dom before the break.
Liv hit Three Amigos to mock Zelina and Rey. She went for Oblivion, but Vega avoided it.
Dom went for Three Amigos of his own, but Rey countered for a 619 attempt. Dom caught Rey, but Vega hit him with her own 619.
Rey hit the Frog Spash on Dom, but Liv broke up the pin. Vega hit 619 on Liv, but she was sent into the ring post shortly after.
Liv distracted the referee with a chair. Liv crotched Rey on the top rope, and Dom hit a Frog Splash on Rey for the win.
Winners: Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio
After the match, Dom hugged Liv. Liv dragged Dom down with her, but Rhea Ripley made her return and Liv went running into the crowd.
Ripley confronted Dominik and shoved him when he went for a hug.
WWE TOPPLES GATE RECORD FOR MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 PLE IN CANADA
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.