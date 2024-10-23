UFC 308 Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Prelim Card Predictions
The wait is nearly over for UFC 308, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the event’s prelim fights before the card takes place in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday,
UFC 308 Preliminary Card Predictions
Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira
The decision to move this matchup to the featured prelim spot for UFC 308 says a lot about what the UFC expects when Aslan and Cerqueria square off in the cage.
“The Last Ottoman” introduced himself to UFC fans when he avenged a previous loss to Anton Turkalj in March, and although Cerqueira will be eager to make a statement in his own promotional debut I’m picking Aslan to add to his current five-fight win streak.
(Pick: Aslan)
UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Geoff Neal vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
The most significant matchup at this event outside of the PPV main card, this fight will see both Neal and Dos Anjos attempt to snap their respective two-fight skids.
Dos Anjos is returning to welterweight and will have to overcome a significant height and reach disadvantage, but I’m going to side with the former champion to pull off the upset in Abu Dhabi.
(Pick: Dos Anjos)
Myktykbek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rębecki
Orolbai is once again favored to extend his unbeaten UFC record in his third appearance with the promotion.
Rębecki began his own UFC career with a 3-0 run that included a pair of finishes, but after suffering an upset-loss to Diego Ferreira in his last outing this looks to be a difficult style matchup for the Polish lightweight to overcome.
(Pick: Orolbai)
Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira
This is one of the underrated matchups on the card, and depending on Magomedov’s game plan it should hopefully provide some fireworks for fans.
The 34-year-old’s finishing ability is what earned him a spot on the UFC roster, and if he overextends himself looking for a knockout then I expect Ferreira will connect with a fight-ending shot first.
(Pick: Ferreira)
Max Holloway: The UFC’s Ultimate Iron Chin
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett
Barnett is the third opponent that Nzechukwu has been scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi, but “Beast Boy” should be in fighting shape after he was previously booked to compete on a UFC Fight Night card earlier this month.
I’m not sure how Nzechukwu’s move back up to heavyweight will play out in the long run, but “African Savage” should be able to handle the undersized Barnett here.
(Pick: Nzechukwu)
Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo
Basharat is currently the biggest favorite at UFC 308, but the unbeaten bantamweight can’t be overconfident when he enters the cage to meet Hugo.
“Striker” has extensive experience and is on a 14-fight win streak dating back to 2015, and while he could play spoiler I have to pick Basharat to secure his fourth win in the UFC.
(Pick: Basharat)
Bruno Silva vs. Ismail Naurdiev
Silva will almost certainly be fighting for his spot on the UFC roster when he welcomes Naurdiev back to the promotion on Saturday.
The Brazilian’s current 1-5 run across his last six fights certainly isn’t the prettiest stat, but those losses have come against some big names and this matchup with Naurdiev looks to be a welcome step-down in competition for him.
(Pick: Silva)
UFC 308 by the Numbers: Best Fighters & Finishers
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal
It’s a bit of a surprise to see Fakhretdinov competing in the very first fight at UFC 308 considering how successful he’s been in the promotion, but this matchup with Leal should be an entertaining affair to get fans primed for the rest of the card.
I have to pick “Gladiator” to get the job done, but Leal boasts plenty of high-level experience and will be eager to score an upset in his UFC debut.
(Pick: Fakhretdinov)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 308 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
