UFC 308 Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Prelim Card Predictions

Check out predictions for every prelim fight at UFC 308.

Drew Beaupre

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The wait is nearly over for UFC 308, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the event’s prelim fights before the card takes place in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday,

UFC 308 Preliminary Card Predictions

Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

The decision to move this matchup to the featured prelim spot for UFC 308 says a lot about what the UFC expects when Aslan and Cerqueria square off in the cage.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Ibo Aslan (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Anton Turkalj (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“The Last Ottoman” introduced himself to UFC fans when he avenged a previous loss to Anton Turkalj in March, and although Cerqueira will be eager to make a statement in his own promotional debut I’m picking Aslan to add to his current five-fight win streak.

(Pick: Aslan)

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

The most significant matchup at this event outside of the PPV main card, this fight will see both Neal and Dos Anjos attempt to snap their respective two-fight skids.

Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Geoff Neal moves in with a hit against Santiago Ponzinbbio during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dos Anjos is returning to welterweight and will have to overcome a significant height and reach disadvantage, but I’m going to side with the former champion to pull off the upset in Abu Dhabi.

(Pick: Dos Anjos)

Myktykbek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Orolbai is once again favored to extend his unbeaten UFC record in his third appearance with the promotion.

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Elves Brener (red gloves) fights Myktybek Orolbai (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. / Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Rębecki began his own UFC career with a 3-0 run that included a pair of finishes, but after suffering an upset-loss to Diego Ferreira in his last outing this looks to be a difficult style matchup for the Polish lightweight to overcome.

(Pick: Orolbai)

Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

This is one of the underrated matchups on the card, and depending on Magomedov’s game plan it should hopefully provide some fireworks for fans.

Nov 4, 2023; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Caio Borralho (red gloves) and Abus Magomedov (blue gloves) fight during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old’s finishing ability is what earned him a spot on the UFC roster, and if he overextends himself looking for a knockout then I expect Ferreira will connect with a fight-ending shot first.

(Pick: Ferreira)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett

Barnett is the third opponent that Nzechukwu has been scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi, but “Beast Boy” should be in fighting shape after he was previously booked to compete on a UFC Fight Night card earlier this month.

Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jake Collier (red gloves) fights Chris Barnett (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

I’m not sure how Nzechukwu’s move back up to heavyweight will play out in the long run, but “African Savage” should be able to handle the undersized Barnett here.

(Pick: Nzechukwu)

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Basharat is currently the biggest favorite at UFC 308, but the unbeaten bantamweight can’t be overconfident when he enters the cage to meet Hugo.

Sep 2, 2023; Paris, France; Farid Basharat (red gloves) fights Kleydson Rodrigues (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

“Striker” has extensive experience and is on a 14-fight win streak dating back to 2015, and while he could play spoiler I have to pick Basharat to secure his fourth win in the UFC.

(Pick: Basharat)

Bruno Silva vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Silva will almost certainly be fighting for his spot on the UFC roster when he welcomes Naurdiev back to the promotion on Saturday.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Chris Weidman (red gloves) fights Bruno Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Brazilian’s current 1-5 run across his last six fights certainly isn’t the prettiest stat, but those losses have come against some big names and this matchup with Naurdiev looks to be a welcome step-down in competition for him.

(Pick: Silva)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

It’s a bit of a surprise to see Fakhretdinov competing in the very first fight at UFC 308 considering how successful he’s been in the promotion, but this matchup with Leal should be an entertaining affair to get fans primed for the rest of the card.

Nov 4, 2023; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Rinat Fakhretdinov (red gloves) fights Elizea Zaleski Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

I have to pick “Gladiator” to get the job done, but Leal boasts plenty of high-level experience and will be eager to score an upset in his UFC debut.

(Pick: Fakhretdinov)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 308 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

