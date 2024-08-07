UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
Following trips to Manchester, England and Abu Dhabi, UAE the UFC heads back to Las Vegas this Saturday (August 10) for UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2.
The Main Event
The main event will see Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac meet for the second time to decide which heavyweight will move closer towards the division’s Top 5.
Tybura kicked off what eventually became a four-fight win streak when he defeated Spivac in 2020, and in their rematch “Polar Bear” will attempt to avenge that previous loss and also rebound from being stopped by Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris last September.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s original co-main event was a bantamweight matchup between Javid Basharat and Chris Gutierrez, but when Basharat withdrew at the start of fight week a featherweight bout featuring Chepe Mariscal and Damon Jackson was bumped up to the co-main event slot.
Mariscal is currently riding a six-fight win streak that includes three victories since joining the UFC last year, while Jackson enters the night after snapping a two-fight skid with a split decision-win over Alexander Hernandez in April.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
Gutierrez gets to stay on the card after Javid Basharat’s withdrawal, but he’s drawn a dangerous replacement opponent in Le. “Bang” was scheduled to compete for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September, but now he has the chance to jump right into the mix in the UFC’s bantamweight division with his short-notice debut against an experienced opponent in Gutierrez.
Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Barlow was also originally supposed to meet Uroš Medić in Las Vegas, and instead he’ll welcome Veretennikov to the UFC after the latter fighter previously came up short on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. Veretennikov has scored three stoppage-wins since losing to welterweight standout Michael Morales, and he’ll try to make a big impact in his UFC debut against the unbeaten Barlow.
Fighters to Watch
Jhonata Diniz
Diniz successfully debuted in the UFC earlier this year when he knocked out Austen Lane, and now the Brazilian faces a difficult stylistic matchup against Karl Williams. The 34-year-old stifled another dangerous striker in Justin Tafa in March, and Diniz will almost certainly have to fight off some takedown attempts if he wants to preserve his unbeaten record as well as his 100% finishing rate.
Youssef Zalal
Following a 3-3-1 run during his first UFC stint, Zalal successfully rejoined the promotion earlier this year when he submitted Billy Quarantillo. Now on a four-fight win streak with all of those victories coming via finish, “The Moroccan Devil” will try to further establish himself as a dangerous force in the UFC featherweight division when he takes on Jarno Errens.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
• Co-Main Event: Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
• Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
• Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
• Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
• Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
• Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
• Karl Williams vs. Jhonata Diniz
• Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
