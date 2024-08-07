MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2

A heavyweight rematch headlined this Saturday's UFC Fight Night card.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

Following trips to Manchester, England and Abu Dhabi, UAE the UFC heads back to Las Vegas this Saturday (August 10) for UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2.

PFL Announces Debuts Of Ex-UFC Champs Francis Ngannou & Cris Cyborg

The Main Event

The main event will see Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac meet for the second time to decide which heavyweight will move closer towards the division’s Top 5.

Tybura kicked off what eventually became a four-fight win streak when he defeated Spivac in 2020, and in their rematch “Polar Bear” will attempt to avenge that previous loss and also rebound from being stopped by Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris last September.

The Co-Main Event

The night’s original co-main event was a bantamweight matchup between Javid Basharat and Chris Gutierrez, but when Basharat withdrew at the start of fight week a featherweight bout featuring Chepe Mariscal and Damon Jackson was bumped up to the co-main event slot.

Mariscal is currently riding a six-fight win streak that includes three victories since joining the UFC last year, while Jackson enters the night after snapping a two-fight skid with a split decision-win over Alexander Hernandez in April.

UFC 305: Israel Adesanya Plans to Take Dricus Du Plessis’ Head off in Grudge Match

Fights You Don’t Want To Miss

Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le

Gutierrez gets to stay on the card after Javid Basharat’s withdrawal, but he’s drawn a dangerous replacement opponent in Le. “Bang” was scheduled to compete for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September, but now he has the chance to jump right into the mix in the UFC’s bantamweight division with his short-notice debut against an experienced opponent in Gutierrez.

Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Danny Barlow moves in with a hit against Josh Quinlan during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Barlow was also originally supposed to meet Uroš Medić in Las Vegas, and instead he’ll welcome Veretennikov to the UFC after the latter fighter previously came up short on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. Veretennikov has scored three stoppage-wins since losing to welterweight standout Michael Morales, and he’ll try to make a big impact in his UFC debut against the unbeaten Barlow.

Fighters to Watch

Jhonata Diniz

UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Jhonata Diniz of Brazil punches Austen Lane in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Diniz successfully debuted in the UFC earlier this year when he knocked out Austen Lane, and now the Brazilian faces a difficult stylistic matchup against Karl Williams. The 34-year-old stifled another dangerous striker in Justin Tafa in March, and Diniz will almost certainly have to fight off some takedown attempts if he wants to preserve his unbeaten record as well as his 100% finishing rate.

Youssef Zalal

UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
Aug 13, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Youssef Zalal (red gloves) fights against Da Mon Blackshear (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pechanga Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Following a 3-3-1 run during his first UFC stint, Zalal successfully rejoined the promotion earlier this year when he submitted Billy Quarantillo. Now on a four-fight win streak with all of those victories coming via finish, “The Moroccan Devil” will try to further establish himself as a dangerous force in the UFC featherweight division when he takes on Jarno Errens.

'Unwatchable,' UFC Fans Slam Cancellation-Ridden Fight Night

MMA Knockout will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 all throughout fight week, so be sure to check back on our home page for live results and highlights from all the action on fight night.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
Co-Main Event: Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
• Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
• Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
• Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
• Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

• Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
• Karl Williams vs. Jhonata Diniz
• Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar

Read More UFC & MMA News

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson to Face Off in NYC Before Rescheduled Boxing Match

WWE NXT Reportedly Might Get Appearance from Major TNA Wrestling Star Soon

UFC News: "Good Chance" Michael Chiesa Would've Retired with Tony Ferguson Loss

WWE Officials Very Happy with Long-Awaited Monday Night Raw Debut (Report)

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News