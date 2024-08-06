MMA Knockout

UFC: Conor McGregor Loses It on "Trumps Favorite Fighter" Khabib Nurmagomedov

"The Notorious" wasn't pleased to hear how Trump feels about Nurmagomedov.

Drew Beaupre

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor absolutely went off on Khabib Nurmagomedov after Donald Trump mentioned “The Eagle” during a recent interview.

McGregor Goes After Nurmagomedov

“The Notorious” famously challenged his unbeaten rival for the lightweight belt at UFC 229 and lost via fourth-round submission, but in the years since then McGregor has never missed an opportunity to take shots at Nurmagomedov and his team.

Former U.S President and 2024 Republican Nominee Trump recently spoke to streamer Adin Ross and claimed that Nurmagomedov was his favorite fighter, and it didn’t take long for McGregor to react to that news with a now-deleted post.

The Irishman’s comments understandably drew a wide range of reactions from combat sports fans, but fellow UFC fighter Cody Durden also weighed-in with a mutually self-deprecating comment that probably didn’t sit well with “The Notorious” if he saw it before deleting his original post.

McGregor has already been busy posting-and-deleting this week after he also got into it with Michael Chandler, who appears to finally be losing hope that a matchup between the two men will be rebooked after they were originally scheduled to headline UFC 303 in June.

