UFC 312 weigh-ins live stream video for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
UFC 312 is set to take place this Saturday (February 8), and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia to weigh-in for the event.
UFC 312 Morning Weigh-In Show
The card’s main event is a rematch between UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, who upset Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight belt before losing a razor-close split decision to du Plessis at UFC 291.
UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang is set to try and defend her belt for the third time when she meets undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez.
The main card will open with a welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado before Jimmy Crute meets Rodolfo Bellato in a light heavyweight contest. Heavyweights Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira will meet in the final bout before the night’s title fights, and the UFC 312 prelims also feature plenty of exciting matchups and several high-profile debuts.
The weigh-ins for UFC 312 are set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. local time in Sydney on Thursday (February 7) and 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday (February 6). You can check out a live stream of the weigh-ins below and also watch a full replay of the proceedings.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for main card predictions as well as live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2.
UFC 312 Main Card
• Main Event: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – For the UFC Strawweight Championship
• Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
• Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
• Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado
UFC 312 Preliminary Card
• Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
• Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
• Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil
• Colby Thicknesse vsn Aleksandre Topuria
UFC 312 Early Preliminary Card
• Rongzhu vs. Kody Steele
• Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
• Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshil Jubli
• Hyun Sung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
