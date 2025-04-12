UFC 314 predictions: Bryce Mitchell a live underdog, Paddy Pimblett's breakout performance
After a slew of tepid Fight Nights, the UFC returns with a blockbuster PPV featuring featherweight great Alexander Volkanovski.
UFC 314 marks a new era in UFC featherweight history, as Ilia Topuria's vacant belt is up for grabs. Vying for their shot at gold is Volkanovski and a new threat in Diego Lopes - a catch-all submission artist with dynamite in his fists.
Unstoppable force meets immovable object in the co-main event as Britain's Paddy Pimblett takes on his biggest test yet in Michael Chandler.
UFC 314 also features a grudge match between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell, and former interim champion Yair Rodriguez welcoming UFC debutant and former PFL-Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull.
MMA Knockout staff UFC 314 main card predictions
MMAKO's Mat Riddle, Drew Beaupré, and Zain Bando are here to provide their insights into the UFC 314 main card. Between them they have over a decade of combat sports journalism experience.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes prediction
Mat: Other than the fact fighters Volkanovski's age have never won featherweight title fights, I think this fight is an uphill battle for 'The Great' at every turn. Lopes is partial to crashing into range with haymakers as soon as an opponent twitches, and he's got phenomenal grappling to boot. The Volkanovski of old might have won this, but I'm going with Lopes here. (Pick: Lopes)
Drew: I’ll be the first one to admit that I’ve consistently underestimated Lopes since he joined the UFC, and this shot at the vacant title is a well-deserved opportunity for him. I’m also happy to admit that I’m largely picking with my heart rather than my head by going with Volkanovski on this one. (Pick: Volkanovski)
Zain: Experience is experience. Volkanovski making his 10th title fight appearance is nothing to sweat at. The curse has to end at some point, so why can't it be Saturday night? Long and short of it, it can and will be. (Pick: Volkanovski)
Verdict: Volkanovski 2-1 Lopes
Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler prediction
Mat: It's a tough one to call, but I think Pimblett rises to the occasion. Had Chandler fought the version of Pimblett we saw against Jared Gordon, I'd say he knocks his head off, but that isn't the case. Pimblett has the advantage of youth and room to grow - Chandler is on the comedown and I think Pimblett scores a unanimous decision if not a submission. (Pick: Pimblett)
Drew: This is a make-or-break fight for Chandler, and it’s also a pretty pivotal one for Pimblett given the other options available for him in the lightweight Top 10. “The Baddy” has consistently made good on the hype (outside of the Jared Gordon fight) since joining the UFC, but I’m going to side with Chandler here. (Pick: Chandler)
Zain: It's a great fight on paper, but an even bigger spot for Michael Chandler. No one remains unbeaten forever, and this might be Chandler's last chance at making a run toward a title fight. I think he can, but he has to prove it. (Pick: Chandler)
Verdict: Chandler 2-1 Pimblett
Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
Mat: This is the hardest fight for me to call. It goes one of two ways, in my opinion: Silva cracks Mitchell on the feet, or Mitchell controls Silva on the ground. Unfortunately, I believe it to be the latter, especially considering Silva's weight complications. (Pick: Mitchell)
Drew: This fight is arguably generating more pre-event hype among fans than the co-main thanks to Silva’s current run and Mitchell’s controversial comments outside of the cage. I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Silva earn a stoppage that spares us a post-fight interview from Mitchell, but “Thug Nasty” has proven himself against a higher level of competition so far. (Pick: Mitchell)
Zain: This fight's hype speaks for itself. The odds don't make a ton of sense, but Jean Silva has essentially guaranteed victory. Now he must deliver, period. (Pick: Silva)
Verdict: Mitchell 2-1 Silva
Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull prediction
Mat: I believe Pitbull has signed to the UFC far too late into his career --- he's 37! Rodriguez has the advantage in athleticism, striking, and level of competition. (Pick: Rodriguez)
Drew: As with Michael Chandler before him, the big question surrounding Pitbull’s long-awaited arrival in the UFC is if the move came too late in his career. The 37-year-old has understandably been thrown right into the deep end of the featherweight division against Rodriguez and will need to overcome a significant height and reach advantage in this matchup, but I’ll pick Pitbull to kick off his UFC career with a victory. (Pick: Pitbull)
Zain: Another excellent fight on paper, but "Pitbull" is the real deal. This is the UFC's best signing. in years, and with an impressive win, Yair Rodriguez could be nearing a crossroads. I like Patricio Freire to make good on his UFC debut. (Pick: Pitbull)
Verdict: Pitbull 2-1 Rodriguez
Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes prediction
Mat: A real pick'em fight, here. I think Krylov looks for a statement victory in his UFC return, barrelling into Reyes from the opening gate and securing an early finish. (Pick: Krylov)
Drew: Krylov surprisingly still holds the #8 spot in the UFC light heavyweight rankings despite the fact that he hasn’t fought in more than two years. “The Miner” is admittedly on a three-fight win streak and is currently favored to extend that run UFC 314 , but as long as Reyes doesn’t get too reckless then I think the former title challenger can return to the Top 10 here. (Pick: Reyes)
Zain: This one was a coin flip for me, but I feel Dominick Reyes has the better chin and will catch Nikita Krylov early on for an impressive finish. (Pick: Krylov)
Verdict Krylov 2-1 Reyes
