UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ceremonial weigh-ins & fighter face-offs live stream

Check out a live stream of the final fighter face-offs ahead of UFC 314.

With the morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC 314 ceremonial weigh-in ceremony and fighter face-offs are set to go down tonight in Miami, FL.

The event is headlined by a fight for the vacant featherweight belt between former titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, who has put together five-straight wins since dropping his UFC debut to Movsar Evloev in 2023.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett, and in perhaps the night’s most-anticipated fight outside of the main event Jean Silva will square off with Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight contest.

Alexander Volkanovski reacts following the loss against Ilia Topuria during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
UFC 314 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Face Offs Live Stream

The main card also features another featherweight matchup between former interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez and Bellator star Patricio Pitbull, and light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes are set to kick off the night’s PPV action.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) fights Yair Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena.
The featured prelim for UFC 314 is another featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson, and the rest of the prelims are highlighted by high-profile matchups such as Virna Jandiroba vs. Yan Xiaonan and Chase Hooper vs. Jim Miller.

Clay Guida (red gloves) fights Chase Hooper (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena.
The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face-offs for UFC 314 are set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.

