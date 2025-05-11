Former champion mauled by rising contender on UFC prelims
A former UFC champion has endured a devastating defeat on the UFC 315 prelims.
UFC 315's prelims have been non-stop action. Most notably, Bruno Silva was hospitalized by head-denting elbows from Marc-Andre Barriault, and Canadian Mike Malott annihilated Charles Radtke in the featured prelim.
One of the most tragic losses came in a women's flyweight contest partway through.
UFC 315 Guide: underrated bangers, rising stars, and a crucial main event
Jasmine Jasudavicius forces Jessica Andrade to tap on the UFC 315 prelims
Meeting in the penultimate prelim fight, former women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade came up against Jasmine Jasudavicius.
Jasudavicius has mounted an incredible career resurgence after trading wins and losses in her early UFC career. She entered the fight on the back of a four-fight streak, including a decisive victory over former bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva in February.
UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena full preliminary card picks & predictions
Andrade was looking to rebound from a loss to Natalia Silva in September 2024. 'Bate Estaca' was expected to be the aggressor, but Jasudavicius pieced her up on the feet and forced the fight to the ground. From here, she carried out her patented top-control, and flattened Andrade against the mat.
A few short sequences later, Jasudavicius forced Andrade to panic tap, securing her fifth win in a row, and potentially a UFC title shot in the near future.
Andrade heads back to the drawing board, having a 6-9 record since winning the title in May 2019. A retirement could even be on the horizon for the fighting veteran.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC books former champ against surging newcomer
- UFC 315 Muhammad vs. Maddalena free live stream today
- UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena fighter face-offs free live stream
- UFC 315 receives major update as main card fight 'renegotiated'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.