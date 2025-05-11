MMA Knockout

Former champion mauled by rising contender on UFC prelims

A former UFC champion has endured a devastating defeat on the UFC 315 prelims.

UFC 315's prelims have been non-stop action. Most notably, Bruno Silva was hospitalized by head-denting elbows from Marc-Andre Barriault, and Canadian Mike Malott annihilated Charles Radtke in the featured prelim.

One of the most tragic losses came in a women's flyweight contest partway through.

Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Jessica Andrade at UFC 31
Jasmine Jasudavicius forces Jessica Andrade to tap on the UFC 315 prelims

Meeting in the penultimate prelim fight, former women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade came up against Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Jasudavicius has mounted an incredible career resurgence after trading wins and losses in her early UFC career. She entered the fight on the back of a four-fight streak, including a decisive victory over former bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva in February.

Andrade was looking to rebound from a loss to Natalia Silva in September 2024. 'Bate Estaca' was expected to be the aggressor, but Jasudavicius pieced her up on the feet and forced the fight to the ground. From here, she carried out her patented top-control, and flattened Andrade against the mat.

A few short sequences later, Jasudavicius forced Andrade to panic tap, securing her fifth win in a row, and potentially a UFC title shot in the near future.

Andrade heads back to the drawing board, having a 6-9 record since winning the title in May 2019. A retirement could even be on the horizon for the fighting veteran.

