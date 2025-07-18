UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC is back in New Orleans to grant former Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier a proper sendoff for a legendary MMA career by concluding his trilogy with former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway.
Both men have kept things cordial this week, recognizing there is a mutual respect between each other after fighting twice between 2012 and 2019. Although Poirier secured victories in both fights, with the 2019 version being arguably more entertaining (and closer) than their first fight, the final chapter will be written Saturday night to cap off UFC 318 from the Smoothie King Center.
Although both are going their separate ways upon the fight's conclusion, a similar commonality remains: bouncing back from defeat. Each has done it previously. This scenario is no different, as Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev ripped title-winning opportunities from Holloway and Poirier this past October and June, respectively.
Dustin Poirier Reflects On DC vs. Rogan In Post-Fight Interview Preference
Poirier has remained loose and relaxed despite entering the fight with Holloway with his home state behind him. Even though UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is away this week, "The Diamond" said the experience will be anything but boring.
"Closing it out with Rogan would be cool, but also, DC, the legend he is, and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer he is, just everything he brings is awesome, to be able to talk to him when it's all said and done," Poirier said Wednesday.
Holloway, meanwhile, attempts to play spoiler by earning his piece of the rivalry's pie.
READ MORE: UFC 318 prelim fight card picks & predictions for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
Max Holloway May Ruin Dustin Poirier's Night
"That’s what I do,” Holloway said Wednesday. "It sucks because it’s him, but like I said before, I was 4-0 when I fought this man, on a 13-fight winning streak the last time. He did me dirty, so I guess I gotta do him dirty in his retirement fight.”
Both men will have a chance to get after each other come fight night, as will the rest of the 14-fight card.
Below are the updated betting odds as of Friday morning, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook (subject to change).
Main Card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
- Main Event: Max Holloway (-135) vs. Dustin Poirier (+114) lightweight – Holloway’s “BMF” title (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa (+185) vs. Roman Kopylov (-225), middleweight
- Kevin Holland (-575) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+425), welterweight
- Dan Ige (-218) vs. Patricio Pitbull (+180), featherweight
- Michael Johnson (+425) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-575), lightweight
Preliminary Card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN, UFC Fight Pass)
- Kyler Phillips (+124) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (-148), bantamweight
- Marvin Vettori (+160) vs. Brendan Allen (-192), middleweight
- Francisco Prado (-142) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (+120), welterweight
- Ateba Gautier (-550) vs. Robert Valentin (+410), middleweight
- Adam Fugitt (+455) vs. Islam Dulatov (-625), welterweight
- Jimmy Crute (-325) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+260), light heavyweight
- Ryan Spann (-238) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (195), heavyweight
- Brunno Ferreira (-550) vs. Jackson McVey (+410), middleweight
- Carli Judice (-345) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+275), flyweight
More MMA Knockout News
• 18–0 MMA champ shot five times in brutal street attack
• UFC star questions need for BMF belt in Holloway vs Poirier trilogy
• Jon Anik names the next UFC 'BMF' title challenger following Holloway-Poirier 3
• Nate Diaz pleads with Conor McGregor to settle trilogy: 'Nobody else to fight'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.