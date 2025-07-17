UFC 318 prelim fight card picks & predictions for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
The UFC heads to New Orleans, LA this weekend for UFC 318, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 9 of the card’s prelim fights
The event is headlined by a “BMF” title fight between defending champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, who already holds two victories over “Blessed” and will be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time in his home state of Louisiana.
The night’s co-main event is a middleweight bout featuring former title challenger Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov. Costa enters the night after suffering back-to-back losses to former middleweight titleholders Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker, while Kopylov is riding the momentum of two-straight wins and is 6-1 overall dating back to 2021.
UFC 318 Preliminary Card Predictions
Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira
I think that a well-rounded veteran like Phillips is capable of scoring the upset here, but it’s tough to pick against Oliveira right now given all the momentum that he’s managed to accumulate through just three UFC outings.
(Pick: Oliveira)
Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
There’s an argument that this fight should be on the main card over Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov given that it’s a matchup between higher-ranked middleweights. Both men come into UFC 318 in need of a win, and after Vettori’s lackluster outing against Roman Dolidze I have to side with Allen.
(Pick: Allen)
Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Both of these welterweights could well be fighting for their jobs on Saturday night, and while he’ll need to overcome a height and reach disadvantage I do think Prado is capable of picking up his second UFC victory here.
(Pick: Prado)
Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin
Valentin has a huge chance to play spoiler here, but the UFC haven’t exactly done the TUF finalist any favors by matching him up with a surging knockout artist after an 0-2 start to his career with the promotion.
(Pick: Gautier)
UFC 318 Early Preliminary Card Predictions
Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
One of two fighters making their UFC debuts on this card, Dulatov hasn’t been given an easy first matchup in Fugitt but has all the skills necessary to make good on his status as a massive pre-fight favorite.
(Pick: Dulatov)
Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the loser of this fight was cut from the UFC. While Prachnio has consistently alternated wins and losses over his last few fights, I’m going to slightly lean with Crute to get his first win since 2020 and put the Polish fighter on a two-fight skid.
(Pick: Crute)
Ryan Spann vs. Łukasz Brzeski
Spann’s first heavyweight bout against Waldo Cortes-Acosta didn’t exactly play out the way he’d hoped, but he has a favorable matchup here given that Brzeski has been knocked out in his last two fights and is 1-5 overall in the UFC.
(Pick: Spann)
Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey
Ferreira was originally supposed to face Ikram Aliskerov but now welcomes Jackson McVey to the UFC, and as long as the Brazilian doesn’t get careless he should be able to add another finish to his already-impressive highlight reel.
(Pick: Ferreira)
Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari
Judice did well to rebound from a pair of tough split decision losses in her last outing when she head kicked Yuneisy Duben, and the Louisiana-native has a huge chance to pick up another win here in front of the fans in her home state.
(Pick: Judice)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 318 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.
