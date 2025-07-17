MMA Knockout

UFC 318 prelim fight card picks & predictions for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Check out predictions for every prelim fight at UFC 318.

Drew Beaupre

Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The UFC heads to New Orleans, LA this weekend for UFC 318, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 9 of the card’s prelim fights

The event is headlined by a “BMF” title fight between defending champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, who already holds two victories over “Blessed” and will be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time in his home state of Louisiana.

The night’s co-main event is a middleweight bout featuring former title challenger Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov. Costa enters the night after suffering back-to-back losses to former middleweight titleholders Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker, while Kopylov is riding the momentum of two-straight wins and is 6-1 overall dating back to 2021.

Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) reacts after a bout against Max Holloway (red gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena.
Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) reacts after a bout against Max Holloway (red gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

UFC 318 Preliminary Card Predictions

Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Ricky Simon (red gloves) fights Vinicius Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Ricky Simon (red gloves) fights Vinicius Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I think that a well-rounded veteran like Phillips is capable of scoring the upset here, but it’s tough to pick against Oliveira right now given all the momentum that he’s managed to accumulate through just three UFC outings.

(Pick: Oliveira)

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Brendan Allen smiles after winning a middleweight bout during a UFC Fight Night.
Brendan Allen smiles after winning a middleweight bout during a UFC Fight Night. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s an argument that this fight should be on the main card over Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov given that it’s a matchup between higher-ranked middleweights. Both men come into UFC 318 in need of a win, and after Vettori’s lackluster outing against Roman Dolidze I have to side with Allen.

(Pick: Allen)

Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Jamie Mullarkey (red gloves) fights Francisco Prado (blue gloves) during UFC 284 at RAC Arena.
Jamie Mullarkey (red gloves) fights Francisco Prado (blue gloves) during UFC 284 at RAC Arena. / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Both of these welterweights could well be fighting for their jobs on Saturday night, and while he’ll need to overcome a height and reach disadvantage I do think Prado is capable of picking up his second UFC victory here.

(Pick: Prado)

Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin

Ateba Gautier fights Robert Valentin at UFC 318.
Ateba Gautier fights Robert Valentin at UFC 318. / UFC

Valentin has a huge chance to play spoiler here, but the UFC haven’t exactly done the TUF finalist any favors by matching him up with a surging knockout artist after an 0-2 start to his career with the promotion.

(Pick: Gautier)

UFC 318 Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov

Islam Dulatov on Dana White's Contender Series.
Islam Dulatov on Dana White's Contender Series. / (Zuffa LLC)

One of two fighters making their UFC debuts on this card, Dulatov hasn’t been given an easy first matchup in Fugitt but has all the skills necessary to make good on his status as a massive pre-fight favorite.

(Pick: Dulatov)

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio

Jimmy Crute (red gloves) fights Alonzo Menifield (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena.
Jimmy Crute (red gloves) fights Alonzo Menifield (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the loser of this fight was cut from the UFC. While Prachnio has consistently alternated wins and losses over his last few fights, I’m going to slightly lean with Crute to get his first win since 2020 and put the Polish fighter on a two-fight skid.

(Pick: Crute)

Ryan Spann vs. Łukasz Brzeski

Ryan Spann (red gloves) fights Ovince Saint Preux (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center.
Ryan Spann (red gloves) fights Ovince Saint Preux (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Spann’s first heavyweight bout against Waldo Cortes-Acosta didn’t exactly play out the way he’d hoped, but he has a favorable matchup here given that Brzeski has been knocked out in his last two fights and is 1-5 overall in the UFC.

(Pick: Spann)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey

Brunno Ferreira (red gloves) fights Armen Petrosyan (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.
Brunno Ferreira (red gloves) fights Armen Petrosyan (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ferreira was originally supposed to face Ikram Aliskerov but now welcomes Jackson McVey to the UFC, and as long as the Brazilian doesn’t get careless he should be able to add another finish to his already-impressive highlight reel.

(Pick: Ferreira)

Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari

Carli Judice punches Gabriella Fernandes in a flyweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event.
Carli Judice punches Gabriella Fernandes in a flyweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Judice did well to rebound from a pair of tough split decision losses in her last outing when she head kicked Yuneisy Duben, and the Louisiana-native has a huge chance to pick up another win here in front of the fans in her home state.

(Pick: Judice)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 318 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.

