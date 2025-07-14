"Wonderboy" drops injury update after controversial UFC Nashville result
Longtime UFC veteran Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has dropped an update for fans following his controversial loss at UFC Nashville.
The UFC kicked off a three-week road trip last weekend with an event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where Derrick Lewis added to his record as the UFC’s all-time knockout leader when he stopped the formerly-undefeated Tallison Teixeira in just 35 seconds.
The night’s main card also included notable results like Steve Garcia’s sixth-straight win at the expense of Calvin Kattar and Vitor Petrino’s heavyweight debut against Austen Lane, and in the co-main event Thompson suffered a razor-close loss to Gabriel Bonfim.
Stephen Thompson Addresses Fans After UFC Nashville
The scorecards for Bonfim vs. Thompson attracted considerable attention from fans after “Wonderboy” largely stifled Bonfim’s takedowns in what looked to be a classic striker vs. grappler matchup leading up to the event.
Thompson did suffer a cut on his shin due to a checked kick but appeared to land the more impactful shots while the two welterweights remained standing, and in the aftermath of the controversial loss the 42-year-old delivered a characteristically upbeat message to his fans.
“First and foremost, I wanna thank all my fans for coming out, showing your love and support. It was just amazing out there tonight, and I really do appreciate it. I’m always grateful for the opportunity to perform in front of you guys, and whelp – gotta get back and heal my shin up, maybe do some more shin conditioning. But love you guys.”
No Retirement Talk Yet For "Wonderboy"
A member of the UFC roster since 2012, Thompson entered UFC Nashville as the oldest fighter on the promotion’s active roster at 42 years old.
“Wonderboy” put together a seven-fight win streak from 2013-2016 to earn a fight with then-Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley where the champion retained his belt via majority draw. The pair met in an immediate rematch that Woodley won via majority decision at UFC 209, and since then Thompson has gone 4-7 overall in the Octagon.
Even though he finds himself on a three-fight skid after UFC Nashville, the 42-year-old proved that he’s still got quite a bit of fight left in him after he came within a scorecard of defeating the 27-year-old Bonfim, who has now won three-straight fights since suffering a major upset against Nicolas Dalby in 2023.
