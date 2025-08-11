MMA Knockout

UFC Rio adds explosive welterweight clash between seasoned veterans

Mathew Riddle

(Zuffa LLC)

CHARLES OLIVEIRA --- 'Do Bronx's' return card at UFC Rio de Janeiro this October just got another major boost with the addition of thrilling welterweight veterans Vicente Luque and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

UFC announced the pairing by social media on August 11.

Fans will welcome the all-finisher matchup, with the pair boasting 28 knockouts and 15 submissions, and just 10 decision wins in 74 total bouts. Both are aiming to bounce back from recent setbacks, each holding a 2-3 record over their last five outings.

Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio official for UFC Rio de Janeiro

Luque remains one of the most prolific finishers in UFC welterweight history, with a penchant for crisp boxing and securing D'Arce chokes.

Meanwhile, Ponzinibbio's power and counter-punching ability have made him a threat to anyone in the division, and a win over Luque in Brazil would be a career highlight.

UFC Rio de Janeiro full announced card

With this news, UFC Rio is up to eight fights, subject to change.

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev; light main event
  • Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio; welter
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen; heavy
  • Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz; straw
  • Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll; fly
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto; heavy
  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita; bantam
  • Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter; fly

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

