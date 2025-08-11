UFC Rio adds explosive welterweight clash between seasoned veterans
CHARLES OLIVEIRA --- 'Do Bronx's' return card at UFC Rio de Janeiro this October just got another major boost with the addition of thrilling welterweight veterans Vicente Luque and Santiago Ponzinibbio.
UFC announced the pairing by social media on August 11.
Fans will welcome the all-finisher matchup, with the pair boasting 28 knockouts and 15 submissions, and just 10 decision wins in 74 total bouts. Both are aiming to bounce back from recent setbacks, each holding a 2-3 record over their last five outings.
Donald Cerrone humbled cocky prospect in one of UFC’s greatest reality checks
Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio official for UFC Rio de Janeiro
Luque remains one of the most prolific finishers in UFC welterweight history, with a penchant for crisp boxing and securing D'Arce chokes.
Meanwhile, Ponzinibbio's power and counter-punching ability have made him a threat to anyone in the division, and a win over Luque in Brazil would be a career highlight.
UFC community rejoices over landmark CBS/Paramount Plus deal beginning in 2026
UFC Rio de Janeiro full announced card
With this news, UFC Rio is up to eight fights, subject to change.
- Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev; light main event
- Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio; welter
- Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen; heavy
- Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz; straw
- Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll; fly
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto; heavy
- Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita; bantam
- Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter; fly
