UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Fight Card Betting Guide

UFC 324 finally goes down tonight (January 24) at T-Mobile Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

UFC 324 Full Fight Card Odds

• Justin Gaethje (+195) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-238)



• Sean O’Malley (-205) vs. Song Yadong (+170)



• Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-340) vs. Derrick Lewis (+270)



• Natalia Silva (-355) vs. Rose Namajunas (+280)



• Arnold Allen (+200) vs. Jean Silva (-245)



• Umar Nurmagomedov (-1450) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+850)



• Ateba Gautier (-950) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (+625)



• Nikita Krylov (+120) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (-142)



• Alex Perez (+145) vs. Charles Johnson (-175



• Michael Johnson (-110) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-110)



• Josh Hokit (-238) vs. Denzel Freeman (+195)



• Adam Fugitt (+370) vs. Ty Miller (-485)

UFC 324 Underdog Bets

Alex Perez to Defeat Charles Johnson (+145)

Alex Perez (red gloves) after defeating Mark De La Rosa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

I won’t be at all surprised if Johnson wins this, but Perez has only lost to the very best flyweights in the UFC. At plus money, I’d be willing to take a risk and see if the perennially top-ranked contender still has enough left in the tank to stifle Johnson’s climb towards title contention.

Arnold Allen to Defeat Jean Silva (+200)

Arnold Allen (red glove) fights Movsar Evloev (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Similar to Perez, Allen only has two UFC losses on his record, and those came at the hands of undefeated contender Movsar Evloev and former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway. He’s also never been finished, and Silva’s victories have typically come inside the distance.

UFC 324 Prop Bets

Sean O’Malley to Defeat Song Yadong via Unanimous Decision (+140)

Petr Yan (red gloves) and Sean O'Malley (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. | Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

O’Malley has the length and striking skill necessary to piece Yadong up on the feet in this fight, but “Kung Fu Kid” has proved to be incredibly durable during his career and should be able to make it to the judges’ scorecards.

Modestas Bukauskas to Defeat Nikita Krylov via KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+250)

Modestas Bukauskas (red gloves) fights Paul Craig (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

I noted in my prelim predictions for UFC 324 that Bukauskas doesn’t have quite the same one-punch knockout power as someone like Dominick Reyes, but the Lithuanian does hit hard enough to get an early finish here if Krylov’s chin is compromised at this late stage of his career following back-to-back knockout losses.

Derrick Lewis to Defeat Waldo Cortes-Acosta via KO/TKO/DQ (+380)

Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Tallison Teixeira (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I’ve already picked Cortes-Acosta to win this fight and do think he should be favored here, but it’s hard to look past nearly 4-1 odds for the UFC’s all-time knockout leader to connect with something big and score the upset.

