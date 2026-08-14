UFC 330 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face-Off Stream for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

After every fighter hit the scale this morning, the only thing left before UFC 330 is the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins and final face-offs.

Following a return home to the Meta APEX for UFC Vegas 120, the UFC is back in Philadelphia, PA this week for the first time since 2019 with a UFC 330 card that features two championship fights.

Both Islam Makhachev and Mackenzie Dern will make the first defenses of their respective welterweight and strawweight belts, with Makhachev set to take on Ian Machado Garry and Dern scheduled to face Gillian Robertson.

Will Islam Makhachev Set UFC Win Record vs. Ian Machado Garry?

The main and co-main event combatants hit the scale at championship weight during Friday's early weigh-ins, which saw a total of 27 fighters successfully make weight ahead of the event with Michael Morales also weighing-in as the backup fighter for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makhachev will be competing at 170 lbs. for just the second time, as the UFC’s current pound-for-pound king vacated the lightweight belt last year before he moved up to welterweight and unseated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Machado Garry comes into his first UFC title fight as a clear underdog but is currently ranked as the division’s #3 contender following his victories over knockout artist Carlos Prates and former welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad.

Mackenzie Dern Opens UFC Title Reign Against Gillian Robertson

A win for Makhachev at UFC 330 would see the 34-year-old surpass Anderson Silva for the longest win streak in UFC history, but in the co-main event Dern will also be looking to assert her place as the promotion's top strawweight.

Mackenzie Dern is prepped before fighting against Amanda Lemos during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang elected to vacate her belt last year ahead of a failed double-champ vid against Valentina Shevchenko, which set the stage for Dern to win the vacant strawweight title with a unanimous decision over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321.

Marina Rodriguez (red gloves) fights Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The champion has won three-straight fights dating back to August of 2024, but Dern will be facing a significant test at UFC 330 as Robertson enters her first UFC title bout following five-straight victories.

UFC 330 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face-Offs Live Stream

The two title fights are understandably dominating the attention of most MMA fans heading into UFC 330, but there are also plenty of other intriguing matchups scheduled for the 12-fight card at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 330 are scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET, and you check out a live stream and replay of all the proceedings below.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for more coverage of UFC 330, including live results and highlights from all the action once the 12-fight card kicks off in Philadelphia.