UFC 334 Fight Card Takes Major Hit With Loss of Undefeated UFC Star
UFC 334 has reportedly already taken a significant hit not long after the UFC confirmed most of the fights for the highly-anticipated card.
Scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 14, UFC 334 will see the heavyweight division move into a new era when Ciryl Gane takes on Josh Hokit in the night’s main event.
Gane was promoted from interim to undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall’s ongoing injury layoff forced him to vacate the heavyweight belt, and the co-main event for UFC 334 will also see Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes finally square off in a massive women’s bantamweight title fight.
UFC 332 Loses Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Donte Johnson
As is usually the case for its annual Madison Square Garden shows, the UFC has tried to stack UFC 334 from top to bottom in an effort to provide a can’t-miss slate of fights for combat sports fans.
Even the prelim portion of the card features a number of notable names and high-profile matchups, but Ag Fight reported this week that Baisangur Susurkaev has unfortunately withdrawn from a middleweight bout with Donte Johnson.
Baisangur Susurkaev Has Stopped All of His UFC Opponents
A training partner of former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev, Susurkaev joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent off of Dana White’s Contender Series last year.
“Hunter” famously made his debut just six days after winning a UFC contract and made short work of Eric Nolan at UFC 319, and Susurkaev improved to 2-0 in the UFC when he also stopped Eric McConico at Madison Square Garden last year.
The 25-year-old extended his finishing streak to five fights at UFC 328 with a late submission of Djorden Santos, but now fans will likely have to wait until next year to see Susurkaev make his next UFC appearance.
Cesar Almeida Steps in to Fight Donte Johnson at UFC 334
The UFC 334 matchup with Johnson was an intriguing one given that both he and Susurkaev boast undefeated records, but Ag Fight also confirmed that “Lockjaw” will stay on the card and face Cesar Almeida.
A former kickboxer, Almeida also earned a UFC contract on DWCS in 2023 but currently has an even 3-3 record with the UFC after stopping Dylan Budka in his promotional debut in 2024.
The Brazilian did secure back-to-back victories over Ihor Potieria and Abdul Razak Hasan, but he dropped a decision to Cezary Oleksiejczuk last December before he was knocked out by Damian Pinas in his most recent outing.
Nolan King also revealed today that Jefferson Nascimento has withdrawn from his scheduled UFC 334 fight with Nazim Sadykhov, and at the moment it’s unclear if they UFC will be able to keep Sadykhov on the card as they were able to do with Johnson.
UFC 334 Fight Card
Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit – For the UFC Heavyweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes – For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship
Luis Gurule vs. Bilal Hasan
Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui
Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland
Nazim Sadykhov vs. TBD
Adrian Yanez vs. Juan diaz
Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke
Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan
Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney
Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida
Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.