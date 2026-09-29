UFC 334 Fight Card Takes Major Hit With Loss of Undefeated UFC Star

UFC 334 has reportedly already taken a significant hit not long after the UFC confirmed most of the fights for the highly-anticipated card.

Scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 14, UFC 334 will see the heavyweight division move into a new era when Ciryl Gane takes on Josh Hokit in the night’s main event.

Gane was promoted from interim to undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall’s ongoing injury layoff forced him to vacate the heavyweight belt, and the co-main event for UFC 334 will also see Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes finally square off in a massive women’s bantamweight title fight.

UFC 332 Loses Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Donte Johnson

As is usually the case for its annual Madison Square Garden shows, the UFC has tried to stack UFC 334 from top to bottom in an effort to provide a can’t-miss slate of fights for combat sports fans.

Ciryl Gane during the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even the prelim portion of the card features a number of notable names and high-profile matchups, but Ag Fight reported this week that Baisangur Susurkaev has unfortunately withdrawn from a middleweight bout with Donte Johnson.

Baisangur Susurkaev Has Stopped All of His UFC Opponents

A training partner of former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev, Susurkaev joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent off of Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Baisangur Susurkaev (red gloves) fights Djorden Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Hunter” famously made his debut just six days after winning a UFC contract and made short work of Eric Nolan at UFC 319, and Susurkaev improved to 2-0 in the UFC when he also stopped Eric McConico at Madison Square Garden last year.

Baisangur Susurkaev (red gloves) fights Djorden Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old extended his finishing streak to five fights at UFC 328 with a late submission of Djorden Santos, but now fans will likely have to wait until next year to see Susurkaev make his next UFC appearance.

Cesar Almeida Steps in to Fight Donte Johnson at UFC 334

The UFC 334 matchup with Johnson was an intriguing one given that both he and Susurkaev boast undefeated records, but Ag Fight also confirmed that “Lockjaw” will stay on the card and face Cesar Almeida.

Donte Johnson (red gloves) fights against Eric McConico (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former kickboxer, Almeida also earned a UFC contract on DWCS in 2023 but currently has an even 3-3 record with the UFC after stopping Dylan Budka in his promotional debut in 2024.

Cesar Almeida during weigh-ins for UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brazilian did secure back-to-back victories over Ihor Potieria and Abdul Razak Hasan, but he dropped a decision to Cezary Oleksiejczuk last December before he was knocked out by Damian Pinas in his most recent outing.

Damian Pinas (red gloves) fights Cesar Almeida (blue gloves) in a middleweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan King also revealed today that Jefferson Nascimento has withdrawn from his scheduled UFC 334 fight with Nazim Sadykhov, and at the moment it’s unclear if they UFC will be able to keep Sadykhov on the card as they were able to do with Johnson.

UFC 334 Fight Card

Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit – For the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes – For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Luis Gurule vs. Bilal Hasan

Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland

Nazim Sadykhov vs. TBD

Adrian Yanez vs. Juan diaz

Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke

Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan

Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney

Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida

Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita