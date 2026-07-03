UFC Books Surging Bonus Machine for Massive UFC Main Event Fight in August

One of the most promising young lightweights on the UFC roster is officially getting his first main event opportunity.

Following its second visit to Baku, Azerbaijan for a UFC Fight Night event that saw Rafael Fiziev score a huge knockout over Manuel Torres, the UFC is currently in the midst of a rare off week this week before returning to Las Vegas, NV next Saturday for UFC 329.

UFC 329 promises to be one of the promotion’s biggest shows of the year, as the main event will see former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor return from a five-year layoff to rematch Max Holloway after the pair first met at featherweight in 2013.

Quillan Salkilld Gets First Main Event Opportunity at UFC Vegas 120

During a relatively quiet week with no event scheduled, the UFC has revealed that surging lightweight contender Quillan Salkilld is set to meet Mateusz Gamrot in a UFC Fight Night main event on August 8.

Currently sitting at #8 in the UFC’s newly-introduced Meta AI rankings, Salkilld joined the promotion in 2024 after taking a unanimous decision over Gauge Young on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The former Eternal MMA champion failed to find a finish on DWCS but introduced himself to UFC fans in stunning fashion at UFC 312 when he knocked out Anshul Jubli in just 19 seconds. That highlight was followed by a decision over Yanal Ashmouz before the Australian scored another stunning knockout against longtime UFC veteran Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 321.

Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salkilld opened the year by submitting his Australian countryman Jamie Mullarkey before getting a major step up in competition for his last outing at UFC Perth, where he was matched with Beneil Dariush in the night’s co-main event and stopped the lightweight staple in the opening round.

Mateusz Gamrot Already Opened 2026 With a Submission Win

Boasting four “Performance of the Night” bonuses out of five UFC appearances and now on a 12-fight win streak that dates back to his second professional fight, Salkilld will try to take a step closer towards title contention when he meets Gamrot on August 8.

A former two-division champion with top Polish MMA promotion KSW, Gamrot made the jump to the UFC in 2020 but dropped a split decision to Guram Kutateladze in a debut bout that took home “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) reacts after defeating Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Gamer” rebounded with a four-fight win streak capped off by a controversial victory over current top-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in 2022. The 35-year-old has alternated wins and losses dating back to 2024 and submitted Esteban Ribovics in his most recent outing at UFC 327.

Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) fights Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gamrot currently sits two spots ahead of Salkilld at #6 in the Meta UFC rankings, and the winner of their headlining matchup at UFC Vegas 120 could find themselves just one more fight away from a lightweight title shot.

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Tapology, UFC Vegas 120 currently features a total of eight fights now that the UFC has announced the high-profile main event between Gamrot and Salkilld.

UFC Vegas 120 Fight Card

Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guillan Salkilld

Billy Quarantillo vs. Diego Ferreira

Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara

Steven Asplund vs. Guilhereme Pat

Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira

Jose Montanha vs. Loui Sutherland

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes