UFC boss Dana White claps back at cryptic Jon Jones retirement claims
Dana White is tired of Jon Jones’ antics, as barely a week has gone by since the former UFC Heavyweight Champion notified the promotion about his retirement plans.
According to the UFC CEO, there are now two accounts about the Jones’ saga that is finally in the rearview mirror, one being Jones’ claim that he had been force fed by the UFC to “reconsider” his options after notifying company brass of his intent to retire.
White argues differently, however.
Dana White Drops Huge Nugget Amidst Jon Jones' Tweets
“That’s not true,” White told reporters Saturday following UFC 317. “I’m telling you the truth. Believe who you want to believe.”
White didn’t confirm who Tom Aspinall’s first opponent as undisputed champion would come against, either.
Jones recalls an entirely different account of events in tweets that are no longer accessible, summing up the fact negotiations had begun for a would-be fight with Aspinall but that nothing was concretely finalized.
Jones seems content with no longer having to step in the Octagon, though.
Jon Jones Says UFC Spun His Retirement Plans
“I was retired last November and I’ve been working nonstop, I’m actually working harder now that I’m not fighting, but it’s so much fun,” Jones wrote last Friday. “No more sweating, just using my personality and giving fans all the love that I can. Sounds like a pretty good gig.”
It seems as if the fight is officially dead. Aspinall reaffirmed in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani that he has since moved on from Jones after all.
"For me, it’s very simple, people always want to ask me about Jon Jones, and this very interview right now will be the last time I speak about it," Aspinall said. "I'm done. I'm done with it. "Anybody that asks me moving forward is getting shut down. I'm never speaking about it again."
Similarly to how Aspinall has moved on, so can the heavyweight division. And, most importantly, the UFC.
