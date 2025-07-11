UFC CEO Dana White claims Fourth of July White House event will be 'exceptional'
Dana White has broken his silence regarding the teased White House UFC event, which is planned for next year’s Fourth of July.
White confirmed to NELK’s Full Send Podcast, released on Thursday, that the promotion is seriously considering hosting the event and has already begun preliminary plans regarding logistics.
White revealed ticket sales would be thrown out the window, and those in attendance would be comped to attend the event courtesy from the promotion due to the heightened level of security.
Jon Jones Could Make UFC Comeback At White House
As far as the fights are concerned, White has his dream vision: two mega fights, which would include Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in a non-title affair and the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones.
Outside of those two fights, White said he recognizes how fluid the UFC’s state may change over the course of a year, with it simply being too early to predict how the card shakes out.
But White made one thing abundantly clear.
READ MORE:Derrick Lewis nearly fought Jon Jones, could see himself fighting for UFC title again
"We will absolutely positively put on the baddest card of all time,” White said. “This is going to be like an exceptional pay-per-view card."
Dana White Reveals The Experience Fans At Home Will See
Regarding the White House event, White shared what fans’ viewing experience at home will look like.
"For us, when you think about when the fight is going on, while the fight's happening and we're filming, one whole side of the backdrop will be the White House, and the other side will be the Washington Monument," White said. "It's so unique, so badass, and so 'once ever.'"
There are no further details on a broadcaster for the event. The promotion is still in the midst of figuring out its next rights holder, as the ESPN deal expires at year’s end.
Either way, though, planning for the White House event is already in motion.
