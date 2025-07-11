MMA Knockout

UFC CEO Dana White claims Fourth of July White House event will be 'exceptional'

White has already started to plan how the UFC's White House event will go off next summer.

Zain Bando

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White (left) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White (left) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dana White has broken his silence regarding the teased White House UFC event, which is planned for next year’s Fourth of July.

White confirmed to NELK’s Full Send Podcast, released on Thursday, that the promotion is seriously considering hosting the event and has already begun preliminary plans regarding logistics.

White revealed ticket sales would be thrown out the window, and those in attendance would be comped to attend the event courtesy from the promotion due to the heightened level of security.

Jon Jones Could Make UFC Comeback At White House

As far as the fights are concerned, White has his dream vision: two mega fights, which would include Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in a non-title affair and the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones.

Jones is officially unretire
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Outside of those two fights, White said he recognizes how fluid the UFC’s state may change over the course of a year, with it simply being too early to predict how the card shakes out.

But White made one thing abundantly clear.

READ MORE:Derrick Lewis nearly fought Jon Jones, could see himself fighting for UFC title again

"We will absolutely positively put on the baddest card of all time,” White said. “This is going to be like an exceptional pay-per-view card."

Dana White Reveals The Experience Fans At Home Will See

Regarding the White House event, White shared what fans’ viewing experience at home will look like.

White wants the fans to embrace the event as a spectacl
CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, speaks during the ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"For us, when you think about when the fight is going on, while the fight's happening and we're filming, one whole side of the backdrop will be the White House, and the other side will be the Washington Monument," White said. "It's so unique, so badass, and so 'once ever.'"

There are no further details on a broadcaster for the event. The promotion is still in the midst of figuring out its next rights holder, as the ESPN deal expires at year’s end.

Either way, though, planning for the White House event is already in motion.

More MMA Knockout News

• 5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night Nashville: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira

• 3 possible opponents for UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall

• 19-year-old UFC fighter set to make history with September debut

• Best UFC Nashville knockout artists not-named Derrick Lewis

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News