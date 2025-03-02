MMA Knockout

UFC CEO Dana White recalls when Donald Trump started rival MMA organization

The U.S. President was involved in MMA during the UFC's initial rise to prominence in the late-2000s.

UFC CEO Dana White and two-time U.S. President Donald J. Trump go way back; whether it's Trump's persistence to host the UFC in Zuffa's early years when White was appointed the UFC's president in 2001, or White's endorsements of Trump's campaign for nearly a decade.

Dana White Chronicles His Rise To Fame

In a newly-released interview with Forbes, White took reporter Matt Craig around UFC headquarters before Craig took in UFC 310 from Octagon-side last December. Craig soaked in the business intricacies of the MMA leader while getting to know White personally.

UFC CEO Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although the scope of the conversation was White's rise to stardom as a combat sports promoter, the conversation quickly shifted to his relationship with Trump. White addressed the situation when Trump attempted to compete against the UFC by backing the now-defunct Affliction in 2009.

Dana White On Trump-Backed Affliction

"He did [launch his own promotion],” White said. "“That’s funny. What happened was - I want to say it was TMZ was interviewing me one time, and they’re like ‘Donald Trump’s about to go head-to-head with you, what do you have to say about that?’ I said, 'I’ll never say anything bad about Donald Trump.'"

July 18, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship introduces Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY / Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

Instead of taking a dig at Trump, White complimented the President's effort to let his competitive juices flow.

“Donald Trump was good to us," White said. "But it’s a testament to how much he likes fighting and what he saw in the UFC back in those days.”

White never had ill-will toward Trump at the time. Their relationship remains unchanged to this day.

President Donald Trump talks to recording artist Kid Rock during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Not at all [threatened],” White said. “It’s the exact opposite. They were trying to get me to say something bad about him, and I said I never will. This guy was there in the beginning, he’s always been a good friend to me.”

White continues to be a Trump supporter, even if they don't always see eye-to-eye.

