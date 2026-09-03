Ex-UFC Champ Magomed Ankalaev Claims UFC Star Has Turned Down Multiple Fight Offers

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev claims one top UFC contender has turned down several offers to fight him.

Currently sitting at #2 in the Meta UFC light heavyweight rankings, Ankalaev returned to the win column in July when he stopped Bogdan Guskov during the final round of their main event fight at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Ankalaev was originally slated to face Khalil Rountree Jr. before the latter fighter withdrew from the event, and unfortunately for the former champion his win over Guskov wasn’t the type of performance that left fans clamoring for 34-year-old to get another title opportunity.

Magomed Anakalev Accuses Paul Costa of Turning Down UFC Fight Offers

Seemingly eager to fight again instead of wait for a potential title shot, Ankalaev recently took to social media to claim that Paulo Costa has turned down three different offers to fight him.

I was being told by my team today that Paulo Costa turned down a fight with me for THIRD time now, I would turn the fight against me also. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) September 1, 2026

"I was being told by my team today that Paulo Costa turned down a fight with me for THIRD time now, I would turn the fight against me also.”

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the last part of Ankalaev’s post could certainly be perceived as a shot at Costa, he followed up by actually complimenting “The Eraser” and still seems committed to trying to put that matchup together.

The reason I want to fight Paulo Costa is not because he is an easy fight, he’s a great competitor and I want to test my skills against his skills. None of this is personal. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) September 2, 2026

“The reason I want to fight Paulo Costa is not because he is an easy fight, he’s a great competitor and I want to test my skills against his skills. None of this is personal.”

Paulo Costa Joined Light Heavyweight Division With Upset Win at UFC 327

A former middleweight title challenger, Costa is currently on the first winning run of his career since he carried an undefeated record into his UFC 253 title fight with Israel Adesanya in 2020.

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Eraser” also came up short against Marvin Vettori the following year before returning to the win column against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but in 2024 the Brazilian dropped back-to-back decisions to Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker.

Paulo Costa (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Costa snapped that two-fight skid when he defeated Roman Kopylov in his lone outing of 2025, and at UFC 327 the 35-year-old moved up to light heavyweight and stopped the formerly-undefeated Azamat Murzakanov in the third round.

Will the UFC Create an Interim Light Heavyweight Belt with Carlos Ulberg Sidelined?

The win over Murzakanov immediately inserted Costa into the Meta UFC light heavyweight rankings at #4, and a matchup with Ankalaev would help to sort out the title picture for a division that’s currently at a bit of a standstill.

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Alex Pereira knocked out Ankalaev in their immediate rematch at UFC 320 and ultimately vacated his belt ahead of a move to the heavyweight division, Carlos Ulberg and Jiří Procházka headlined UFC 327 to crown a new light heavyweight champion.

Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ulberg ended up stopping Jiří Procházka in the opening round but tore his ACL during the fight, leaving “Black Jag” sidelined for an extended period after he had to undergo surgery to address the injury.