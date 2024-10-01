UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Timeline for Rumored Title Defense
Merab Dvalishvili has a good idea of when his first title defense will be.
The country of Georgia crowned its second UFC champion just this last month at UFC 306 with Dvalishvili outworking American sensation Sean O'Malley to a unanimous decision victory. Moving on from the Sphere in Las Vegas, Dvalishvili touched down in his hometown of Tbilisi, Georgia for a homecoming like no other.
Weeks removed from the title win, Dvalishvili's victory tour of sorts hasn't stopped the new champion from planning his next move. Dvalishvili recently called out Sean O'Malley to an immediate rematch for UFC 309 in November, citing that's what his former foe told him to push for (despite being injured).
Dvalishvili On First Title Defense: "Umar Will Probably Be The Next One"
But, with that not happening, all signs point to a title fight between Dvalishvili and #2 contender Umar Nurmagomedov. The undefeated Nurmagomedov improved to 18-0 with a win over Cory Sandhagen, making his case for title contention.
“The UFC hasn’t officially contacted me regarding my first title defense yet," Dvalishvili told Georgian media at a recent press conference (via She Loves The Gloves). "A lot of people are starting to talk, everyone will be trying to get my attention. Umar will probably be the next one facing me for the title, as he seems to have a lot of support right now. "
Timeframe
Dvalishvili isn't the biggest fan of Nurmagomedov getting the next title shot but the Georgian maintains he'll fight him if that's what the UFC so desires. As for a date for the potential fight, Dvalishvili isn't looking for too quick of a turnaround like his initial UFC 309 offer.
"[Dagestani fighters] usually don’t fight during Ramadan, so it will most likely be before that. Maybe in the Spring. February or March," Dvalishvili said of when he'll fight Nurmagomedov.
Dvalishvili Taking Nurmagomedov 'Seriously'
Training out of Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas, Dvalishvili said preparation has already begun for his next fight, continously training with fellow UFC fighter and teammate, Dennis Buzukja with the two getting work in wherever they can during visit to Georgia.
"Sometimes it’s at the hotel, sometimes it’s somewhere outdoors, in the field. In other words, I’m not stopping," Dvalishvili said of training with Buzukja. "If you see me outside, fighting in the streets, please, don’t get involved or break us apart, we’re just training...
"As a fighter, he’s a strong opponent," Dvalishvili said of Umar Nurmagomedov, who aims to become a world champion like his brother Usman and cousin Khabib. "I will approach a fight with him, as with any future contender— seriously."
