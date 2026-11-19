For any MMA fans hoping Khabib Nurmagomedov would end a six-plus-year retirement, they won't get their wish.

Numurgamedov was recently seen chatting with YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who has a boxing return ahead of him against Cédric Doumbé on Christmas Eve following last year's loss to Anthony Joshua on Netflix.

During the brief backstage conversation in July at PFL Long Island, which has since resurfaced, it is still unclear whether Usman Nurmagomedov will remain with the PFL or sign with the UFC. Khabib gave Paul the ultimate answer on money vs. post-career legacy.

Khabib Shares Brutal MMA Return Conclusion With Jake Paul

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov ringside during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Paul verbally offered Khabib Nurmagomedov $200 million, which was firmly denied despite Nurmagomedov leaving MMA at 29-0 and as the former UFC Lightweight Champion.

Jake Paul tried offering Khabib $200M to come out of retirement 💀



🗣️ Jake: "When are you coming back? $200M?"



🗣️ Khabib: "Why I have to come back? Nothing to prove. There is no opponent, only money. It's not motivation for me."



(via @jakepaul) pic.twitter.com/VD4DtlLaXl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 18, 2026

"When are you coming back?" Paul asked the ex-UFC champion. "[I will give you] $200 million."

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov's brief smile, he wasn't interested in Paul's offer.

"Why I have to come back?" Nurmagomedov asked. "Nothing to prove. There is no opponent, only money. It's not motivation for me."

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't wrong. There is still uncertainty around what will happen when the PFL rebrands to MVP MMA. Its first show was featured on Netflix in May, which saw Ronda Rousey submit Gina Carano in the main event. But, no major Netflix MMA cards have been scheduled since, leaving more questions than answers.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement was a personal choice. According to UFC CEO Dana White, who recently did a sit-down with Bleacher Report, there wasn't much White could do to incentivize "The Eagle" to return to MMA.

Dana White Confirms Khabib's MMA Return Comments

Dana White, president and CEO of UFC, answers questions from the press following a press conference announcing the partnership of TKO Group and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Khabib’s never coming back. That’s never gonna happen. Believe me, when he retired, I threw everything at him. I tried to get him to do one more or stay. He didn’t want to. Same thing with [Daniel] Cormier. So now I never think about any of those anymore, and I hate hypothetical fights. What I like is what’s possible right here, right now,” White said.

White's original plan was to lure Khabib out of retirement to face Conor McGregor again, had he beaten Dustin Poirier in their second fight at UFC 257 in Jan. 2021. Unfortunately, McGregor would go on to lose back-to-back fights to Poirier before taking a five-year absence ahead of his eventual failed comeback vs. Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas in July.

It seems Khabib Nurmagomedov is content with retirement, leaving Paul to his own devices to get MVP MMA up and running consistently.