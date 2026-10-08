Disgruntled UFC Champion Sean Strickland Considers Leaving UFC to Fight Jake Paul

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland has apparently been doing some serious thinking about the state of his fighting career as of late.

A member of the UFC roster since 2014, Strickland’s last outing at UFC 328 saw him score a major upset over the previously-undefeated Khamzat Chimaev to claim the promotion’s middleweight belt for a second time.

A rematch with top contender Nassourdine Imavov appears to be next up for Strickland’s first title defense, but that fight won’t be happening this year given that the UFC recently unveiled plans for its year-ending UFC 335 event on December 12.

Sean Strickland Considers Leaving the UFC to Fight Jake Paul

Following the announcement that next month’s UFC 334 card as Madison Square Garden will feature two title bouts, many fans thought that Strickland vs. Imavov 2 might be a clear choice to feature at UFC 335 given the current availability of the promotion’s champions.

Nassourdine Imavov (red gloves) fights Caio Borralho (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strickland does seem to have recovered from the injuries he suffered during an off-road vehicle accident he was in last month, but this week the UFC middleweight champion took to social media to outline some apparent issues with the UFC and his current contract.

I gotta be honest unless things change with the UFC Im kinda over it.



McGregor makes 30 million to fight for 30 second and they dont want to pay us a fraction of it.



Contemplating just going to 205 knocking out my contract and scrapping with @jakepaul



That sounds fun. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 7, 2026

“I gotta be honest unless things change with the UFC Im kinda over it. McGregor makes 30 million to fight for 30 second and they dont want to pay us a fraction of it. Contemplating just going to 205 knocking out my contract and scrapping with [Jake Paul] That sounds fun.”

Longtime fans of the UFC know that the chances of the promotion either significantly altering or releasing Strickland from his contract are essentially zero, but the 35-year-old carried on airing his grievances in several more posts.

Its just hard McGregor 30 million

Some lame boxer 15 million



The thought of just giving up my belt going to 205 and speed running my contract to fight Jake and make what these guys are making sounds pretty damn appealing — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 7, 2026

“Its just hard McGregor 30 million Some lame boxer 15 million The thought of just giving up my belt going to 205 and speed running my contract to fight Jake and make what these guys are making sounds pretty damn appealing”

Jake Paul Questions Chances of Sean Strickland's UFC Exit

Strickland’s comments were eventually brought to the attention of Jake Paul himself, who made sure to point out that a fight of any sort is off the table while he’s still currently under contract with the UFC.

I haven't decided if I want to nuke my contract but I gotta say man putting hands on you sounds way better than the UFC right now..... https://t.co/brglMR6LWf — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 8, 2026

“Sean Strickland I see your texts but are you out of contract? Tell your “promoter” to call MVP”

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I haven't decided if I want to nuke my contract but I gotta say man putting hands on you sounds way better than the UFC right now.....”

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions Set for Major MMA Splash in 2027

Paul famously first made a name for himself in combat sports by boxing a number of former UFC stars, but all of those fighters were well past their primes and none of them were still under contract with the UFC at the time.

Jake Paul punches Anderson Silva during a bout at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old’s last boxing match against a former UFC fighter came more than two years ago in July of 2024, when he stopped Mike Perry in the sixth round of their headlining bout at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Ronda Rousey (left), Jake Paul (center) and Gina Carano pose at a press conference for their MVP MMA featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC’s disinterest in doing direct business with Paul also almost certainly hasn’t changed, as Most Valuable Promotions held its first MMA event last May and is set to absorb the PFL’s roster of fighters starting from next year.

Sean Strickland Reveals Toll MMA & UFC Careers Have Taken on His Body

In a more introspective and detailed post that came after Paul’s response, Strickland revealed that he’s just not sure if the money he’s making in the UFC is worth the toll on his body at this stage of his career.

Yall I think Im just frustrated because my body is crashing because MMA training is brutal.



My heart just isnt in MMA anymore. Groin tear, AC joint separation.



I just dont think my heart is in MMA anymore. Boxing there is more money and its significantly easier. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 8, 2026

“Yall I think Im just frustrated because my body is crashing because MMA training is brutal. My heart just isnt in MMA anymore. Groin tear, AC joint separation. I just dont think my heart is in MMA anymore. Boxing there is more money and its significantly easier.”

Sean Strickland speaks after UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After upsetting Israel Adesanya to win the UFC middleweight belt for the first time in 2023, Strickland relinquished the title to Dricus du Plessis his next time out and also fell short in their rematch after he initially rebounded with a win over Paulo Costa.

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A stunning stoppage-win against Anthony Hernandez last February set Strickland up for his chance to unseat Chimaev at UFC 328, and for now it remains to be seen how negotiations for the first title defense of his second championship reign will proceed with the UFC.