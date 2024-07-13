MMA Knockout

UFC Denver Free Live MMA Stream: Namajunas vs. Cortez (Watch Along)

Watch along with UFC Denver tonight.

Mathew Riddle

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC has done it again: After suffering six major cancellations, UFC's return to Denver is still a solid card with many entertaining matchups.

UFC Denver, Namajunas vs. Cortez Full Fight Night Predictions

Marked by the return of fan-favorite Rose Namajunas, UFC Denver contains a host of underrated talent, including: Christian Rodriguez, Joshua Van, Charles Johnson, and Da'Mon Blackshear. It also features the exciting debut of Cage Fury double-champ Fatima Kline.

UFC Fight Night Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Live Results & Highlights

Fans can watch along with UFC Denver using the UFC Fight Pass YouTube Channel, hosting a live watch party featuring Jens Pulver when the event begins at 7 pm ET.

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs. Cortez TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds

Stream below:

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News