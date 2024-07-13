UFC Denver Free Live MMA Stream: Namajunas vs. Cortez (Watch Along)
The UFC has done it again: After suffering six major cancellations, UFC's return to Denver is still a solid card with many entertaining matchups.
Marked by the return of fan-favorite Rose Namajunas, UFC Denver contains a host of underrated talent, including: Christian Rodriguez, Joshua Van, Charles Johnson, and Da'Mon Blackshear. It also features the exciting debut of Cage Fury double-champ Fatima Kline.
Fans can watch along with UFC Denver using the UFC Fight Pass YouTube Channel, hosting a live watch party featuring Jens Pulver when the event begins at 7 pm ET.
Stream below:
