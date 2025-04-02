Ex-UFC double-champ mulls retirement after fight-ending injury
Henry Cejudo is eyeing retirement after his upset loss to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle.
Cejudo-Yadong's five-round main event was cut short when Yadong eye-poked Cejudo in the third round. Referee Jason Herzog allowed the fight to continue but called it off in the fourth after Cejudo admitted he couldn't see on the stool.
As a result, Cejudo lost by technical decision, and now remarks that the eye injury he suffered is one of the worst injuries of his career.
Henry Cejudo considers retirement after Song Yadong eye poke
Following the loss, Cejudo is considering fighting once more before calling it quits, explaining how he never saw the sport as dangerous before the injury.
"[...] It's the worst injury I've ever had," Cejudo told MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. "... I still see double. It's been a month. . . Korean Zombie had the same symptoms, and it was the reason he had to retire.
"[...] I never really saw the sport of [MMA] as kind of dangerous. I talked to my wife, and I think this could potentially be my last fight. . . . I want to be able to play with my kids. I want to be able to not f****** lose an eye..."
As for his comeback fight, Cejudo wants a rematch with Yadong. The only thing standing in his way is Dana White, who vehemently disagrees with a rematch.
"Not at all [I don't want to see it again]," White said at the UFC Seattle post-fight conference. "Not even a little bit. I just don't want to see it again. Do you?"
Since White's comment, Cejudo has been campaigning for the fight, encouraging White to reconsider. However, Cejudo has since made peace with the idea White doesn't want it to happen.
Cejudo's career will always be accounted for with a huge asterisk. 'Triple-C' retired as double-champion after defeating Dominick Cruz in 2020. This was an attempt to leverage his position for a better contract, but it backfired miserably.
The UFC trundled on, handing his vacant bantamweight title to the winner of Petr Yan and Jose Aldo, and the flyweight title to the winner of Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo. Cejudo would be afforded a bantamweight title shot upon his return three years later, but he'd lose.
Now riding a three-fight losing streak at 38-years-old, Cejudo must make a difficult decision.
More MMA Knockout News
- Ex-UFC champ Fabricio Werdum calls off MMA return; Brain health isn’t the reason
- UFC CEO Dana White drops Merab vs. O'Malley 2 with trio of massive fight announcements
- Ex-title challenger and surging KO artist reportedly targeted for fight at UFC 317
- UFC Mexico fighter absolutely roasts fan for complaining about lost bet
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.