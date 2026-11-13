Apple has added UFC coverage to its free Apple Sports iPhone app, launching in time for UFC 334 this weekend, broadcasting from Madison Square Garden, New York.

UFC Senior Head of Public Relations, Hunter Segesta, announced the news in a press release on Friday, November 13.

The update allows fans to follow every fight across the card, from the early prelims to the main event, with live results and detailed statistics. UFC 334 features the heavyweight title fight between champion Ciryl Gane and challenger Josh Hokit.

Crystal Reiter

The new features include pre-fight tale of the tape and fighter rankings, plus real-time data on significant strikes, takedowns, knockdowns, submission attempts and control time. Fans can also follow fights through Live Activities on their iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch, while sharing matchups through Game Card Sharing.

Crystal Reiter

The update marks a huge step for the UFC becoming part of mainstream sports culture. With flagship companies like Apple treating UFC as a major sports property, UFC is tapping into a wider global audience and further distancing itself from its niche origins.