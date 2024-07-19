UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba Live Results & Highlights
The UFC is back at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday night (July 20) with a card headlined by two of the promotion’s top strawweight contenders.
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
Brazilian Strawweights Clash in Las Vegas
The main event will see Amanda Lemos try to score back-to-back wins when she squares off with her Brazilian compatriot Virna Jandiroba. Currently the UFC’s #5-ranked strawweight contender, Jandiroba is on a three-fight win streak and will try to make her case for a title shot when she meets Lemos in Las Vegas.
The night’s co-main event was supposed to be a middleweight contest featuring longtime UFC veteran Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park, but after weigh-ins the UFC announced the fight had been scrapped due to a medical issue on the part of Park. As such, the featherweight bout between Steve Garcia and Seung Woo Choi has now been promoted to the co-main event.
The rest of the main card includes Kurt Holobaugh taking on Kaynan Kruschewsky and an exciting flyweight tilt between Cody Durden and Bruno Silva. Doo Ho Choi will also square off with Bill Algeo in a featherweight clash, and another featherweight matchup between Jeong Yeong Lee and Hyder Amil will now kick off the main card after being bumped up from the prelims.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts in Las Vegas, however the co-main event between Park and Tavares was scrapped after both men had already stepped onto the scale. The prelims are set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET before the main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba Best Bets & Full Card Odds
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jadiroba
• Co-Main Event: Steve Garcia vs. Sueng Woo Choi
• Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
• Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
• Doo Ho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
• Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
• Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
• Miranda Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa
• Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
• Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilová
• Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen
Read More UFC & MMA News
• MMA News: Bellator Champion Teases UFC Return for Fight with Kayla Harrison
• Shocking Plan for Marquee WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match with Monday Night Raw Stars
• UFC News: Michael ‘Venom’ Page Still Eyes Fight with Former Champ after Loss
• UFC News: Denver Winner Reveals Devastating Double-Injury from Fight of the Night
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.