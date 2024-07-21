UFC News: Virna Jandiroba Submits Amanda Lemos in High-Paced Main Event
An important UFC Fight Night main event at the UFC Apex facility saw Virna Jandiroba pick up the biggest win of her career when she submitted Amanda Lemos.
UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba Live Results & Highlights
Jandiroba Forces Lemos to Tap
The UFC Fight Night headliner was looked at by many fans as a striker vs. grappler matchup, with Lemos looking to score back-to-back wins following a lopsided decision-loss to Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang while Jandiroba aimed to add another victory to her three-fight win streak.
An early takedown attempt from Jandiroba kicked off some exciting grappling exchanges where both women threatened submissions, but after things hit the mat again in the second frame Jandiroba managed to get on Lemos' back and eventually secure a nasty armbar in the waning seconds of the round.
Ranked at #5 in the UFC's strawweight division coming into the night, Jandiroba will likely take Lemos' #3 ranking come next week and should be on the shortlist of challengers for the next time Zhang steps into the Octagon to defend her strawweight title.
The main event between Lemos and Jandiroba closed out a UFC Fight Night card that began with four-straight decisions on the prelims, but the night's main card featured finishes in five out of six fights and included impressive knockouts from Hyder Amil, Doo Ho Choi, Bruno Silva, and Steve Garcia.
