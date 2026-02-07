UFC Vegas 113: Bautista vs. Oliveira Full Card, Odds, Start Time, Stream With P+

The UFC continues its fast-paced schedule with a return trip to Las Vegas for the third time in four weeks, but this time, the UFC Fight Night series begins its 2026 lineup with UFC Vegas 113 on Saturday night.

Topping the 13-fight card from the META Apex is a bantamweight headliner between Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira.

Bautista (16-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC) is partaking in his first five-round main event, in which he told reporters he holds the advantage over Oliveira (23-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) holistically.

"I think from what we've seen, I think it leans more towards me," Bautista said. "You know, he tends to kind of fade out a little bit. You know, if I had an extra two rounds in my last fight, maybe it would have made a difference. But I think it plays more to me."

Mario Bautista's Path To UFC Title Shot

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mario Bautista (red gloves)reacts after defeating Cuido Cannetti (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bautista sees himself as a critical asset at bantamweight and wants to remain active with a win. He is already eyeing his next fight, although Oliveira is priority No. 1.

"I want to get back into the Top 5," Bautista said. "One I've always wanted for a while is that [Cory] Sandhagen rematch. You know, I lost my debut, and you know, I chased him all the way down to the very top. So I think that'd make a great story."

Oliveira doesn't see the fight going five rounds.

"I don't bring no challenge," Oliveira clarified. "I be myself. I be my all. I'm the same 'Lok Dog' ever, the same style. "Lok Dog" style. I'm trying to look forward inside the cage every single second. I'm looking for TKO win the first round like ever."

Similarly to Bautista, Oliveira sees himself remaining in the thick of the title picture, going as far as to predict a title shot of his own.

"I see myself to the end of the year fighting for the belt, for sure," Oliveira said, "But before that I'm going to fight on top five... Maybe I got some [names] in my mind, like two names I would like to fight so much in White House."

The UFC's White House card still hasn't been officially announced, but Oliveira's interest will likely weigh upon whether he beats Bautista.

Check out the rest of the card below, including updating betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

READ MORE: UFC Fight Night: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira Full Card Picks & Predictions

UFC Vegas 113 Full Card + Odds

UFC.com

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event : Mario Bautista (-142) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+120), bantamweight (five rounds)

: Mario Bautista (-142) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+120), bantamweight (five rounds) Co-Main Event : Amir Albazi (+260) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (-325), flyweight

: Amir Albazi (+260) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (-325), flyweight Jailton Almeida (-162) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+136), heavyweight

Michal Oleksiejczuk (-485) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+370), middleweight

Jean Matsumoto (+240) vs. Farid Basharat (-298), bantamweight

Dustin Jacoby (-170) vs. Julius Walker (+142), light heavyweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim : Alex Morono (+490) vs. Daniil Donchenko (-675), welterweight

: Alex Morono (+490) vs. Daniil Donchenko (-675), welterweight Nikolay Veretennikov (-298) vs. Niko Price (+240), welterweight

Bruna Brasil (+124) vs. Ketlen Souza (-148), strawweight

Javid Basharat (-750) vs. Gianni Vasquez (+525), catchweight (140 pounds)

Wang Cong (-355) vs. Eduarda Moura (+280), catchweight (126.5 pounds)

Muin Gafurov (-135) vs. Jakub Wiklacz (+114), catchweight (140 pounds)

Klaudia Sygula (-155) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+130), bantamweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

