UFC Vegas 113: Bautista vs. Oliveira Full Card, Odds, Start Time, Stream With P+
The UFC continues its fast-paced schedule with a return trip to Las Vegas for the third time in four weeks, but this time, the UFC Fight Night series begins its 2026 lineup with UFC Vegas 113 on Saturday night.
Topping the 13-fight card from the META Apex is a bantamweight headliner between Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira.
Bautista (16-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC) is partaking in his first five-round main event, in which he told reporters he holds the advantage over Oliveira (23-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) holistically.
"I think from what we've seen, I think it leans more towards me," Bautista said. "You know, he tends to kind of fade out a little bit. You know, if I had an extra two rounds in my last fight, maybe it would have made a difference. But I think it plays more to me."
Mario Bautista's Path To UFC Title Shot
Bautista sees himself as a critical asset at bantamweight and wants to remain active with a win. He is already eyeing his next fight, although Oliveira is priority No. 1.
"I want to get back into the Top 5," Bautista said. "One I've always wanted for a while is that [Cory] Sandhagen rematch. You know, I lost my debut, and you know, I chased him all the way down to the very top. So I think that'd make a great story."
Oliveira doesn't see the fight going five rounds.
"I don't bring no challenge," Oliveira clarified. "I be myself. I be my all. I'm the same 'Lok Dog' ever, the same style. "Lok Dog" style. I'm trying to look forward inside the cage every single second. I'm looking for TKO win the first round like ever."
Similarly to Bautista, Oliveira sees himself remaining in the thick of the title picture, going as far as to predict a title shot of his own.
"I see myself to the end of the year fighting for the belt, for sure," Oliveira said, "But before that I'm going to fight on top five... Maybe I got some [names] in my mind, like two names I would like to fight so much in White House."
The UFC's White House card still hasn't been officially announced, but Oliveira's interest will likely weigh upon whether he beats Bautista.
Check out the rest of the card below, including updating betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Vegas 113 Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)
- Main Event: Mario Bautista (-142) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+120), bantamweight (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Amir Albazi (+260) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (-325), flyweight
- Jailton Almeida (-162) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+136), heavyweight
- Michal Oleksiejczuk (-485) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+370), middleweight
- Jean Matsumoto (+240) vs. Farid Basharat (-298), bantamweight
- Dustin Jacoby (-170) vs. Julius Walker (+142), light heavyweight
Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Alex Morono (+490) vs. Daniil Donchenko (-675), welterweight
- Nikolay Veretennikov (-298) vs. Niko Price (+240), welterweight
- Bruna Brasil (+124) vs. Ketlen Souza (-148), strawweight
- Javid Basharat (-750) vs. Gianni Vasquez (+525), catchweight (140 pounds)
- Wang Cong (-355) vs. Eduarda Moura (+280), catchweight (126.5 pounds)
- Muin Gafurov (-135) vs. Jakub Wiklacz (+114), catchweight (140 pounds)
- Klaudia Sygula (-155) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+130), bantamweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
