UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales full card picks & predictions
The UFC returns to the UFC APEX facility this weekend, MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 12-fight card.
The event is headlined by former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales, who has added five wins to his undefeated record since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato, which will see Craig try to snap a three-fight skid when he squares off with the hard-hitting Brazilian.
READ MORE: UFC star stays awake during surgery to watch procedure
UFC Fight Night Main Predictions
Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales
The betting value for this fight is quite clearly on Burns based on his experience and how incredibly lopsided the current odds are, but in terms of an outright pick Morales has both youth and momentum on his side as the Ecuadorian looks to hand “Durinho” his fourth-straight loss.
(Pick: Morales)
Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Craig has all the skills necessary to score an upset here if he’s able to bring this fight to the ground, but if he isn’t able to do that then he’ll likely be outmatched on the feet against a dangerous finisher in Bellato.
(Pick: Bellato)
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos
I’m a bit surprised to see Yusuff as a slight underdog here given the level of competition he’s faced, and this matchup looks like a good opportunity for “Super” to bounce back from his current two-fight skid.
(Pick: Yusuff)
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
It seems unlikely that this fight will make it to the judges’ scorecards, and I expect that Stoltzfus’ recent trend of alternating wins and losses will continue against an extremely experienced opponent in Ruziboev.
(Pick: Ruziboev)
Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa
Both men enter this matchup on impressive three-fight winning streaks, and I’ll slightly lean with Costa to get his hand raised in what may be the most underrated matchup on this card.
(Pick: Costa)
READ MORE: Dricus du Plessis suggests Khamzat Chimaev may withdraw from UFC 319 title fight
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card Predictions
Matheus Camilo vs. Gabe Green
Green comes into this fight following back-to-back losses and a two-year layoff, and neither of those things bode well for “Gifted” as he takes on a talented young fighter that’s looking to make a splash in his UFC debut.
(Pick: Camilo)
Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises
This is another of the more underrated matchups on this fight card, and I’ll slightly lean with Moises to get the job done and score back-to-back wins after he also defeated Trey Ogden earlier this year.
(Pick: Moises)
Connor Matthews vs. Yadier DelValle
One of two fighters making their promotional debuts on Saturday, DelValle should be able to extend his undefeated record against Matthews and potentially bounce “The Controller” from the UFC with what would be a third-straight loss.
(Pick: DelValle)
Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa
Lisboa kicked off her UFC career with back-to-back wins before what has become a lengthy layoff, and this matchup with her countrywoman Santos is a difficult way to make her return to the Octagon.
(Pick: Santos)
Denise Gomes vs. Elise Reed
Reed has failed to win two fights in a row since joining the UFC in 2021, and unfortunately for the American I expect that trend will continue when she enters the cage to face Gomes.
(Pick: Gomes)
Hyun Sung Park vs. Carlos Hernandez
I’m a little surprised to see this fight buried so far down on the card’s prelims. Hernandez is certainly capable of playing spoiler here with Park returning from a long layoff due to a knee injury, but the South Korean should be able to extend his undefeated record in his return fight.
(Pick: Park)
READ MORE: 19-1 Bellator champ reportedly steps in to save UFC 316 fight
Luana Pinheiro vs. Tecia Pennington
After finally getting back into the win column against Carla Esparza last year, Pennington has the chance to score back-to-back victories here with a favorable matchup against Pinheiro.
(Pick: Pennington)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 106 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
More MMA Knockout News
- Dana White reveals highly-anticipated middleweight title fight for UFC 319
- Former UFC star returning to boxing under Jake Paul's promotion
- Magomed Ankalaev calls out unlikely contenders for next UFC fight
- UFC re-signs 15-year veteran to promotion
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.