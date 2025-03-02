UFC Fight Night Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Vegas 103 is in the books, and that means it's time to close out fight week with the event's post-fight press conference.
UFC Vegas 103 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The main event was supposed to see Manel Kape take on #1-ranked contender Brandon Royval, but when Royval withdrew with an injury "Starboy" took on Asu Almabayev and handed the #8-ranked fighter his first loss in the UFC.
The night's co-main event featured a pair of middleweights looking to get back to the win column in Julian Marquez and Cody Brundage, and after a wild first round that saw both fighters briefly lose their mouthpieces it was Brundage who got things done via TKO.
The main card also featured a pair of closely-contested matchups that saw Nasrat Haqparast and Hyder Amil both take split decisions over Esteban Ribovics and William Gomis.
Sam Patterson got the main card off to a hot start when he stopped the formerly- undefeated Danny Barlow in their welterweight bout, and in the night's final prelim matchup Mario Pinto debuted with a highlight-reel knockout against Austen Lane.
You can check out a live stream of the UFC Vegas 103 post-fight press conference below.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.