MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev post-fight press conference live stream

Check out a live stream of the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 103.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

UFC Vegas 103 is in the books, and that means it's time to close out fight week with the event's post-fight press conference.

UFC Vegas 103 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The main event was supposed to see Manel Kape take on #1-ranked contender Brandon Royval, but when Royval withdrew with an injury "Starboy" took on Asu Almabayev and handed the #8-ranked fighter his first loss in the UFC.

UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

The night's co-main event featured a pair of middleweights looking to get back to the win column in Julian Marquez and Cody Brundage, and after a wild first round that saw both fighters briefly lose their mouthpieces it was Brundage who got things done via TKO.

The main card also featured a pair of closely-contested matchups that saw Nasrat Haqparast and Hyder Amil both take split decisions over Esteban Ribovics and William Gomis.

Sam Patterson got the main card off to a hot start when he stopped the formerly- undefeated Danny Barlow in their welterweight bout, and in the night's final prelim matchup Mario Pinto debuted with a highlight-reel knockout against Austen Lane.

UFC newcomer snaps Charles Johnson’s win streak, earns ranking in second fight

You can check out a live stream of the UFC Vegas 103 post-fight press conference below.

More UFC & MMA News

• Paul Hughes set to headline PFL Belfast card after war with Usman Nurmagomedov

• Alex Pereira relives exact moment he knew Khalil Rountree ‘wasn’t going to be easy'

• Tony Ferguson books first post-UFC appearance with 'most requested' fight

• (Exclusive) 23-year-old Joshua Van reacts to fighting younger prospect at UFC 313

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News