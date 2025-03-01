UFC newcomer snaps Charles Johnson’s win streak, earns ranking in second fight
Make that two wins in a row and a new ranking for Uzbekistan's Ramazan Temirov.
Following a successful UFC debut over CJ Vergara in October, Temirov (18-2) would meet the UFC's most active fighter and #12 flyweight contender Charles Johnson at UFC Vegas 103 on Saturday.
Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov
Johnson had a lot of momentum prior to the fight, the first UFC fighter to 4 victories in 2024, defeating the likes of Azat Maksum, Jake Hadley, Joshua Van,and Sumudaerji in 8 months time. Known for his footwork and cardio, opponent Temirov got past all that and more.
Coming in with a 100% finish rate, Temirov started off aggressive, tagging Johnson with an array of strikes and pressure. Spinning attacks, overhand rights, Temirov's diverse arsenal was on full display.
Johnson took his time to find his rhythm, building as the fight went on as he usually does. Johnson put the pedal to the metal in the third round, chasing after Temirov with punches and kicks to the body, letting his hands go and the tired Temirov wearing the damage.
Johnson grappled more towards the final seconds of the fight, securing the round but not the finish. Temirov survived to see the scorecards for the second time in his career.
Official result: Ramazan Temirov defeats Charles Johnson via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
