Exclusive: PFL's Impa Kasanganay 'Eager' To Give Back, Opens Fitness-Based MMA Gym

The 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion has launched his own gym, "Impa's Refinery."

Zain Bando

Ryan Senatore

Impa Kasanganay (17-4 MMA, 7-1 PFL) can be best described as a gentle giant.

The defending 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion will soon attempt to repeat with two more victories, starting with a rematch a week from Friday against fellow PFL foe Josh Silveira (13-3 MMA, 6-3 PFL) in Hollywood, Fla, in the night's main event.

Before Kasanganay steps into the PFL SmartCage, however, he can check off another accomplishment amid a laundry list of achievements across the last three years – opening his own gym.

Kasanganay Announces "Impa's Refinery"

MMA Knockout's Zain Bando previously spoke to Kasanganay, 30, on a few occasions about the ongoing project, including ahead of his 2023 PFL World Championships KO against Silveira.

Although striving to maintain his status as one of MMA's best 205-pounders, Kasanganay prioritizes his faith and helping others find peace and success in everything they do.

Kasanganay defeated Jakob Nedoh at 2024 PFL 5. / (Cooper Neill/PFL)

Kasanganay's philosophy suits him no better than with his latest project, "Impa's Refinery." Thursday morning, it was announced that the first location of the gym would open in Miami, Fla., with a grand opening party to follow on Monday, Aug. 12.

The gym's concept is simple: give people a place where they feel included and a safe spot to work out, whether the person is an athlete or an everyday individual.

Kasanganay said that he feels he should help those who need it the most, especially when he has already found his path to success personally and professionally.

"When I think about my family, mentors, coaches and friends who have molded me into the person I am today, it makes me eager and proud to give that same support and guidance to my community." Kasanganay said. "The Refinery will serve as a place where people from all walks of life, experience and goals can come together to become the best versions of themselves."

Ray Sefo Celebrates Kasanganay's Milestone

PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo said he is happy for Kasanganay and described him as a model champion for the promotion.

“Impa Kasanganay is a champion inside and outside of the PFL SmartCage,” Sefo said. “Impa has the ability to overcome any obstacle put in his path, we are proud to have him on the PFL roster.”

If Kasanganay were to beat Silveira again, he would face the winner between Rob Wilkinson (19-2 MMA, 6-0, 1 NC PFL) and Dovlet Yagshimuradov (23-7-1 MMA, 2-0 PFL). Kasaganay enters the PFL light heavyweight postseason as the No. 1 overall seed, having not lost back-to-back fights since March 2022.

CELSUIS will also serve as the main sponsor for Kasanganay's grand opening, as Kyle Watson, CMO, spoke on behalf of the company and its belief in Kasaganay's mission and goals.

Kasanganay at 2024 PFL 5. / (Cooper Neill/PFL)

"CELSIUS is proud to support our brand partners both within and outside of their sports,” Watson said. “We’re excited for the grand opening of Impa’s combat training school, and know Impa’s Refinery will be a great place for individuals driven to LIVE FIT."

For more information about the gym, fans can follow Impa's Refinery on Instagram here. The event is closed to the public, and will feature local vendors "Miami On Tap" and "Golden Moments & Events" who will provide hospitality.

Kasanganay's fight against Silveira can be seen on ESPN and ESPN+ on August 16, as the main card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Published
