UFC Fight Night predictions for Adesanya vs. Imavov main card and prelims
The UFC returns this Saturday with a UFC Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 11-fight card.
UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Main Card
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Adesanya’s first non-title bout since 2019 has the two-time champion staring down the prospect of three-straight losses after suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time in his MMA career.
There are plenty of question marks around Adesanya following his losses to Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, but unless those results have absolutely shattered his confidence I have a hard time picturing how Imavov beats him if this fight largely takes place on the feet.
(Pick: Adesanya)
Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page
I understand the thought process behind this matchup, but stylistically there’s a very real chance that this and/or the Adesanya vs. Imavov and Pavlovich vs. Rozenstruik fights play out as slow-paced kickboxing matches.
Expectations for Magomedov are obviously high at the moment after his Knockout of the Year contender against Armen Petrosyan, and while Page likely won’t test the Russian’s grappling I do think he can outland him if the two men are content to strike at range for the duration of the fight.
(Pick: Page)
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
As I alluded to above, this could end up being a fairly lackluster fight if it doesn’t end with a big knockout in the opening few minutes.
Pavlovich is obviously a serious threat to end things in the early going if Rozenstruik isn’t careful, but things could swing in favor of “Bigi Boy” if the fight goes past the opening round.
(Pick: Rozenstruik)
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Nurmagomedov’s first outing since 2023 pits him against a relative newcomer to the UFC and a dangerous finishing threat.
Oliveira’s takedown defense will certainly be tested and he’ll have to be wary of Nurmagomedov’s guillotine choke, but I think “Lok Dog” is capable of pulling off a minor upset that would bring his UFC record to 3-0.
(Pick: Oliveira)
Farez Ziam vs. Mike Davis
This fight has rightfully been getting a lot of attention from fans in the lead up to UFC Saudi Arabia, as it’s a matchup between two of the UFC’s underrated lightweights.
Davis has long-been touted as a divisional dark horse but has struggled to stay healthy, and even though he faces a tough test in Ziam I’ll take “Beast Boy” to secure back-to-back wins inside of a year for the first time since 2019.
(Pick: Davis)
UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Preliminary Card
Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli
Coming off the first loss of his UFC career following a 3-0 start in the promotion, Naimov is rightfully favored to defeat Ofli and should return to the win column here.
(Pick: Naimov)
Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen
I don’t love how heavily favored Gaziev is to win this, but I also don’t think Petersen has the skillset necessary to score an upset-win against him the way Rozenstruik did last March.
(Pick: Gaziev)
Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadžović
Fans know exactly what to expect from McKinney at this point, but if Hadžović is able to shake off any potential ring rust quickly and not get stopped in the early going then I think he’s fully capable of pulling off an upset here.
(Pick: Hadžović)
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
This fight absolutely deserves to be on the main card given its significance for the women’s flyweight division, and while Jasudavicius has looked impressive on her recent run I’m going to slightly lean with Bueno Silva to get the win in her return to the weight class.
(Pick: Bueno Silva)
Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander
Alexander should be fighting with some significant desperation after going 1-2 in his first three UFC bouts and missing weight for this matchup, but the debuting Grad has the finishing skills needed to cause serious problems for the Brazilian.
(Pick: Grad)
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues
With the odds a dead heat and little to separate these two heavyweights, I have to side with the more experienced fighter in Pogues.
(Pick: Pogues)
